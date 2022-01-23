National
HomeNational

Republican Legislator Who Once Challenged Legitimacy Of The 2020 Election Introduces Resolution Attacking AP Investigation On Racism In The Military

The resolution is an example of the right's attack on facts and accurate reporting while feeding into conspiracy theories and disinformation.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Tennessee State Capitol Building, Nashville

Tennessee Capitol Building Source: Education Images / Getty

A Republican legislator, who once supported objecting to the Electoral College vote for the 2020 election, took aim at an AP investigative report on racism in the military. Last week, Rep. Bud Hulsey of Tennessee introduced a resolution attacking the AP report published in May 2021.  

The resolution is an example of the right’s attack on facts and accurate reporting while feeding into conspiracy theories and disinformation. Hulsey was among the 23 state legislators who falsely claimed irregularities in the 2020 election and requested that the state’s federal delegation not support the final count.  

Much of his objection stems from the article’s title and doesn’t engage with the detailed reporting.

AP reporter Kat Stafford quickly took to Twitter to rebuke the ridiculous assertions in Hulsey’s resolution. Stafford, a well-respected investigative journalist, often called on to lead training for other journalists, tweeted that she and her colleagues stand by their reporting. She explained the team had investigated for a year before publishing their findings on racism in the military. 

As a part of their reporting, the AP investigative team highlighted an order for a one-day pause on operations “to discuss extremism in the ranks” by the Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, III. The report also shared first-hand experiences from several people. It also examined the types of questions asked on internal military surveys, noting one particular survey changed the way it asked questions about discrimination.

Hulsey, a retired police officer, claims the report isn’t relevant because the documented instances of discrimination are only a small fraction of those enlisted. Still, he fails to consider the culture of silence that persists, something also prevalent in his former occupation.

A 2019 survey of over 1,600 sailors from the AP’s research found that close to 25 percent reported they could not use their chain of command to file complaints. Another 40 percent said discipline was reported unfairly. (Read the full AP report here).

The AP used the best data available. It sounds like Hulsey’s issue is really with the military’s underreporting. And not that Stafford’s team needs confirmation from other sources, but several outlets, including Reuters, have made similar findings and discussed the likelihood of underreporting complaints.  

A September 2020 report by Reuters noted those dealing with racism in the military have a “high barrier to justice.” The reporting team covering the racial reckoning needed in the military shared the account of Deven Sherk, a Black airman who had filed a report about a noose hung near him by a white airman. A few months later, he spotted a swastika in a bathroom.  

The real question isn’t why outlets report racism in the military, but why are American soldiers drawing swastika’s and hanging nooses if there isn’t a prevailing culture that tolerates such behavior?  

“But many service members, including Sherk, say the EO process is often a dead end, resulting in little action, or worse, backfiring on the complainant,” reported Reuters. “That’s because filing an EO complaint is often viewed as an act of defiance in the military, they say.” 

Claiming that the military doesn’t have a deep history of racism is Hulsey’s opinion and distortion of the data presented by Stafford and her colleagues. It’s not a fact and ignores historical context and anecdotal experiences about racism and other forms of discrimination in the military and concerns of retaliation.  

Bottom line, Hulsey should spend more time meeting the needs of people within the state instead of creating false controversies and attacking the work of Black journalists.

SEE ALSO:  

Republican Hypocrisy On Full Display As State Senators Demand Student-Athletes Stop Kneeling 

Critical Race Truth: Republicans Keep Trying To Revise America’s Racist History

US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

22 photos Launch gallery

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

Republican Legislator Who Once Challenged Legitimacy Of The 2020 Election Introduces Resolution Attacking AP Investigation On Racism In The Military  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
CBS's Coverage of Adele - One Night Only

COVID Is Forcing Adele To Say Hello From…

 2 days ago
05.08.52
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

MGK Say’s Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Is Painful…

 2 days ago
04.05.52

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti & More…

 2 days ago
03.08.52
BET Awards 2021 - Show

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic Las…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close