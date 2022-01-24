The Bijou Star Files: Kanye West Is Making Mini Vans Hot

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 24, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Ye’s mini van is making us all want to go out and get one!! KANYE WEST ULTIMATE DADD-YE… $400K MINIVAN!!!

Kanye West’s minivan may not come with little juice box holders — but it’s got swivel seats, custom speakers and TVs big enough for a living room — all tools to get him in dad mode. Read More

KANYE WESTLectures Pap in Miami …GIMME A CUT FROM THIS VIDEO, BRO!!!

Kanye West doesn’t wanna argue with paparazzi anymore — he just wants to share the wealth … especially if they’re planning on filming him in public. Read More

KANYE WEST GIFTED RARE PAIR OF JORDAN KICKS …During Khaled Collab Sesh

Kanye West might be able to swap out the boots he’s been wearing for weeks on end for something more comfortable and caj — and it’s all thanks to DJ Khaled hooking him up! Read More

O.J. SIMPSON THE JUICE IS LOOSE IN FL, POST-PAROLE …Watching Tom Brady Lose

O.J. Simpson’s post-parole life is starting out in the Sunshine State, it seems, because there’s been a Juice sighting in Florida … and wouldn’t you know it, the guy’s at a bar! Read More

Sha’Carri Richardson Documentary Produced By The Late Virgil Abloh Premieres At Sundance Film Festival

Track star Sha’Carri Richardson may be known for her fast moves, but now she has the honor of having her life story screened at one of the world’s biggest and esteemed film festivals with the help of the late Virgil Abloh. Read More

Will Packer Confirms That A ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is In The Works

Back in 2017, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish had ladies all over ready to gather up their crews to go on girls’ trips to the destinations of their choice. Now it looks like the ladies will be reuniting again for the film’s sequel. Read More

‘BLACK VOTERS MATTER’ CO-FOUNDER NOT SHOCKED, VERY DISTURBED …By McConnell’s Comments

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s attempts to backtrack his remark about Black voters aren’t flying with some people … especially the leader of Black Voters Matter. Read More

