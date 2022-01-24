66,000 private student loans are being canceled and Jni Thornton is explaining if you’re included. Navient (previously known as Sallie Mae) was accused of giving out loans to those who couldn’t afford to repay them which Thornton calls predatory lending. The company is set to cancel over a billion dollars in loans but there are qualifications. To qualify, those loans also had to be taken out between 2002 and 2014 and there is a list of certain states that depend on that list as well.
Hear more about the loans in our Monday Money Matters segment below.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Back At It Again: Chris Paul Continues To Represent HBCUs During Each Game In The Bubble
Back At It Again: Chris Paul Continues To Represent HBCUs During Each Game In The Bubble
1. Alabama A&M University
1 of 11
2. Howard University
2 of 11
3. Winston-Salem State University
3 of 11
4. Livingstone College
4 of 11
5. New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson joined in too)
5 of 11
6. Albany State University
6 of 11
7. North Carolina A&T University
7 of 11
8. Savannah State University
8 of 11
9. Langston University
9 of 11
10. North Carolina Central State University
10 of 11
11. Southern University
11 of 11
Next up on @CP3's HBCU sneaker tour is @SouthernU_BR 🙌🐆 pic.twitter.com/7QWqgPAVQF— The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) August 20, 2020
Jini Thornton Explains How You May Be Able To Get Your Students Loans Canceled [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com