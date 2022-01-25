The Bijou Star Files: Cardi Wins $1.25 Mil Lawsuit Against Tasha K

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 25, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CARDI B VICTORIOUS OVER TASHA K IN LIBEL TRIAL …Awarded $1.25 Million

Tasha K tweeted about the verdict, saying “My Husband, Attorney’s, & I fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights. Winos it’s only up from here. See y’all in a few days. Back to work.” Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN CALLS FOX REPORTER ‘STUPID S.O.B.’ …Over Inflation Question

President Biden insulted a reporter with some foul language over what he thought was a ridiculous inquiry … and it got picked up on a hot mic! Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN Coffee Shop Stop WITH HILLARY AND CHELSEA CLINTON

Kim Kardashian is back in the political sphere, this time hooking up with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at a local black-owned coffee shop in L.A. … with an important mission. Read More

SUPER BOWL LVI HOMELESS CLEANUP NEAR SOFI STADIUM… L.A. Masking the Crisis???

Los Angeles doesn’t want Super Bowl LVI visitors and viewers getting an up-close look at the city’s homeless problem — which is why a major cleanup is underway near the site of the big game. Read More

ODELL BECKHAM JR. HITS L.A. HOT SPOT WITH WINE GLASS… After Playoff Win

Odell Beckham Jr. hit up an L.A. hot spot late Sunday night to celebrate the Rams’ playoff win … and he brought his own wine glass for the occasion! Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Loses Majority Of His Salary After Bitcoin Dip

When Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams in November, he struck a deal with CashApp and agreed to convert his $750,000 salary into Bitcoin. Read More

ADELE SHOW POSTPONED OVER DISPUTES, NOT COVID, SOURCES

Adele says her Vegas residency was postponed because of a massive COVID outbreak on her crew, but multiple sources connected to Caesars Palace claim the real reason the show is on ice is because Adele’s displeased with the production. Read More

KANYE WEST & JULIA FOX ALL-LEATHER EVERYTHING …For Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West and Julia Fox are two peas in a pod — but for Paris Fashion Week, that pod’s made of cow. Read More

AMY SCHNEIDER MOST SUCCESSFUL WOMAN ON JEOPARDY… Loves Repping Trans Community

Amy Schneider is still making gameshow history on “Jeopardy!” … and she says the best part of her historic run is having the platform to rep the transgender community. Read More

Georgia Pastor & His Wife Accused Of False Imprisonment After At Least 8 People Are Found In Their Basement

Last week, a Georgia pastor and his wife were arrested and charged with false imprisonment after eight people were found locked in their basement. Their attorney has since spoken out about the matter and has denied the claims against his clients. Read More

Lil Mama Critiques Black Women Tapping Into Their Sexy Side On Social Media

Lil Mama dropped a message from her heart to her personal Instagram on Sunday. The artist decided to comment on women tapping into their sexy side for the ‘gram — and other social platforms. But her post didn’t speak on women in general, Lil Mama actually singled out Black women. Read More

Paul Wall Says His Father Was a ‘Serial Child Molester’ Who Once Kidnapped a Girl

Paul Wall revealed on the latest episode of the FAQ Podcast that despite everything he has accomplished in the music industry and through his personal ventures, his “dream job” was to be a father and husband. Read More

Swizz Beatz Responds to Dr. Dre Asking Who Should Go Up Against Eminem

Dr. Dre sparked a debate on social media Sunday night, as he posted a video of Eminem rapping the closing verse of his 2020 song “Godzilla,” and asked the hip-hop community: “Marshall Mathers vs Who???!!” Read More

Woman Charged for Allegedly Trying to Purchase a Child for $500,000 at Texas Walmart

A 49-year-old Texas woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to buy a child off of a mother at a Walmart for $500,000, Read More

Julia Fox Has Already Given Her Relationship With Kanye a Nickname

On her Instagram Stories on Monday, Fox shared a snap of the duo from Paris Men’s Fashion Week, revealing the nickname that wasn’t too tough to see coming: Juliye. Read More

Jim Jones Shares ‘Fair Warning’ for Up-and-Coming Artists, Stands by Comments on How Dangerous Being a Rapper Is

Following the release of his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape, Dipset member Jim Jones spoke further about the dangers of being a rapper. Read More

Man Apologizes After Arrest and Losing Job for Hurling Racist Insults at Employees of Smoothie Shop

A Connecticut man was arrested for hurling racist insults at employees of a local smoothie shop after his son allegedly had an allergic reaction that sent him to the hospital. Read More

Florida School District Cancels Civil Rights Lecture Citing Critical Race Theory Concerns

A school district in Florida put an end to a civil rights history seminar citing “critical race theory” concerns. The trouble is that the seminar actually had nothing to do with critical race theory, Read More

Kanye West Claims He Retrieved Kim Kardashian’s Alleged Unreleased Second Sex Tape From Ray J

Kanye West recently sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked to discuss a number of topics including parenting, cancel culture, and his relationship with Kim Kardashian. During the interview, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper revealed he went and retrieved an alleged unreleased second sex tape featuring estranged wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J. Read More

New California Bill Seeks to Give Children Age 12 and Up the Right to Get Vaccinations Without Parental Consent

A new California bill would give children the right to get vaccinated without their parents’ consent. Read More

Texas Teacher Caught on Audio Calling Students “Utter Morons”

After KHOU obtained audio of her calling junior-high-school students “utter morons,” a Texas teacher was placed on administrative leave. Read More

Los Angeles Charter Students Claim School Segregated Them Over Unvaccinated Status

Los Angeles charter school students say they felt “segregated” and “discriminated against” because they were unvaccinated and trying to attend class. The parents and students have officially filed a lawsuit to stop the vaccine mandate at New West Charter School. Read More

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Case Challenging Harvard and UNC’s Affirmative Action Policies

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would revisit the question of affirmative action in higher education, deciding to hear a case challenging Harvard and the University of North Carolina‘s use of race in college admissions. Read More

Black Man Suing Police After Being Arrested, Mistaken for White Felon Twice His Age

A 25-year-old black man wants his vengeance after being arrested and misidentified as a white felon twice his age. He is suing two police agencies in Las Vegas because he was in prison for six days. Read More

Could Tom Brady Be Retiring After This NFL Season?

Tom Brady‘s run as the greatest NFL player of all time may be coming to an end, or .. not. The soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback just completed one of his best statistical seasons ever with the Tampa Bay Bucs. Read More

Large balloon releases banned by Cleveland City Council, citing ‘danger and nuisance’ to environment and public safety

City Council suggests alternatives like blowing bubbles, wildflower seed bombs, planting trees or flower gardens, waving flags, banners and streamers. Read More

Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin The ‘Most Painful Thing I’ve Ever Experienced In My Life’: I Am Still Optimistic

Meagn Good is breaking her silence, opening up about a very delicate moment in her personal life. Earlier this year, the 40-year-old actress and her 43-year-old husband, DeVon Franklin announced their split. Read More

EXCLUSIVE: Nicci Gilbert Says If She Had Ownership Of ‘R&B Divas’ ‘It Would Still Be Here,’ Talks Rebooting Reality Series & Where She Stands W/ Syleena Johnson

In an exclusive interview Nicole “Nicci” Gilbert-Daniels dished on her upcoming streaming service, plans to bring back the popular series ‘R&B Divas’ and where she currently stands with her former co-star singer/actress Syleena Johnson . Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Says “That’s Not Me”, As He Shuts Down Speculation He’s In A Photo With Dr. King

With a career spanning over 30 years, it’s safe to say Samuel L. Jackson is considered Hollywood royalty. While the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star has worked alongside some big names, he’s not going to take credit for cameos he did not make. Read More

Mike Tyson Is Unsure He’ll Ever Fight Again, Explains Why He’s Considering Retirement: Every 12 To 13 Months, Something Is Missing (Or Wrong With My Body)

You shouldn’t be holding your breath if you had hopes of seeing Mike Tyson in the ring again. Read More

