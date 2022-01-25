Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

STORY TIME: Da Brat Reminisces On How She Became Best Friends With Mariah Carey [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Our very own Da Brat has a celebrity best friend — scratch that, the celebrity best friend! — who some of you might know by the name Mariah Carey.

We got the Funkdafied co-host to open up about what it’s like being in close cahoots with the “elusive chanteuse,” in addition to sharing a few entertaining and possibly surprising stories regarding their decades-spanning friendship.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From sneaking the pop icon out for a fast food run during her overly-protected days with Tommy Mottola to maneuvering past security and hidden cameras just so they could have a few unmonitored laughs, Brat gives vivid detail on what it was like having a sheltered singer as a bestie throughout the ’90s. We loved this one so much that she might just need to do “Story Time” regularly!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear about Da Brat’s longstanding friendship with Mariah Carey below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

STORY TIME: Da Brat Reminisces On How She Became Best Friends With Mariah Carey [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Wants ‘Baby J’ To…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Addresses The Nation As Election Count Continues In Few Key States

Joe Biden Calls Reporter a ‘Stupid Son of…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Jury Awards Cardi B $1.25M In Lawsuit Against…

 13 hours ago
01.01.70
The Memorial Tournament - Final Round

Sha’Carri Richardson Documentary To Premiere at Sundance Film…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close