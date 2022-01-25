LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

College Football and Basketball Analyst for CBS Sports Chip Patterson joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of the Clubhouse as he looked at the shakeup to the College Football Playoff Committee, and what the Tar Heels need to start doing if they want to make the NCAA Tournament in March.

Chip started things out by reacting to NC State AD Boo Corrigan being named the new Chair of the College Football Playoff Committee as Chip said this is moving up on the ladder for Corrigan and he will likely have a bigger role in the not too distant future, and when it came to how Chip Patterson thinks this will impact NC State he thinks that it could be big to have a guy in the room vouch for you but they need to start the 2022 season off hot, and the ACC has to be a better conference across the board as well.

Things shifted to the Hardware as Chip weighed in on the current situation with the Carolina Tar Heels as Chip told Kyle:

“I look at North Carolina still as an NCAA Tournament team, but if this team is going to give itself the best chance to make the tournament they have to start winning away from Chapel Hill.”

Chip ended the interview reacting to Wake Forest and what the ceiling for this squad is as Chip thinks the ceiling for the Demon Deacons is a 2nd weekend in the NCAA Tournament.

Chip Patterson: The Tar Heels Have To Start Winning On The Road was originally published on wfnz.com

