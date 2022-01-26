Mike Florio: I Think Brady is Retiring

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Tuesday, the future of the NFC South was shaken up a bit around the Carolina Panthers when Saints head coach Sean Payton announced that he was stepping away from the New Orleans Saints after a 16-year stint as the team’s head coach. This is a major blow for a Saints team who was already going through the process of replacing the legendary Drew Brees and will now have to find a way to replace the most successful coach in franchise history.

They might not be the only team in the division that will be put in the position of replacing one of the best in the game this offseason. Prior to the team’s Divisional playoff game matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, rumors started surfacing Tom Brady might be considering retirement and his quotes on the latest edition of his ‘Let’s Go Podcast’ seemed to strengthen those rumors.

On Wednesday, the Mac Attack welcomed in Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk for his weekly segment and asked him what he thinks about Brady’s future.

“I think he’s retiring. He said the other night on his weekly podcast that he doesn’t want a farewell tour because that would be a distraction. He doesn’t want a year where it’s all about him. It would be too emotional, it would be too big of a deal and it keeps him from focusing on the task at hand. Well, if he plays next year, it’s going to be treated like a farewell tour. Once he came out and said that Monday night, I think that was the kicker.” -Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

The door looks like it could be opening in the division and the question now is can Matt Rhule and the Panthers do enough this offseason to form a team that can take advantage of it.

