Kei-Touch interviewed Comedian Barbara Carlyle! Barbara Carlyle has been a comedian for 45 years! She has been featured on Def Comedy Jam, Comic View and Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready on Netflix.
Listen Any & Everywhere You Go! Click Here To Download Our App For All The Exclusives!
They talk about her career in comedy, her experience with Tiffany Haddish, the changes and new opportunities available for comedians and her upcoming show in the DMV: Netflix and Giggle taking place Saturday, January 29th at The Comfort Inn Restaurant in Upper Marlboro, MD. You can get your tickets to see this legend on eventbrite.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
See More From The Outlet With Kei-Touch:
The First Black Woman Writer For SNL, Sylvia Traymore Morrison Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch
Reflections on the Life, Legacy and Dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.- Kei-Touch
Kinyatta E. Gray, Author & CEO FlightsInStilettos LLC l The Outlet With Kei-Touch
READ MORE:
- Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’
- J. Cole, Kid Cudi & Halsey To Headline 2022 Governors Ball
- Comedian Barbara Carlyle Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch
Comedian Barbara Carlyle Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com