RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Hug Your Friends” | Episode 52

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

 

You never know what a person is going through. The ladies talk about the passing of Regina King’s son due to suicide. Plus, did Kim Kardashian have Ye around her new boyfriend a little bit premature? Lore’l and Eva undress that, and some social media posts involving Ray J, Ari Lennox, and Lil Mama.

The Final Question To Undress is all about growth and what we wish we knew as a teenager.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s about time to update that closet! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to check out Lore’l and Eva’s Winter picks to get you through the season.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s “Hug Your Friends” | Episode 52  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
"Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call

D.A.R.E. Had Some Choice Words for HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

 16 hours ago
01.01.70
Warner Home Video's DVD Release Of "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown"

R.I.P. Original “Charlie Brown” Voice Actor Peter Robbins…

 17 hours ago
01.01.70

J. Cole, Kid Cudi & Halsey To Headline…

 20 hours ago
01.01.70
kelly price

Kelly Price Tells Mrs. Savage “Don’t Start Something…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close