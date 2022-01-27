Kobe & Gianna Bryant Remembered With A Statue At Crash Site Of Their Deaths

On the two-year anniversary of their deaths, a statue of the late Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna was placed on the site where their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
SEE: How Much Are Kobe Bryant’s Rookie Cards Worth?
The statue replicates a photo of the basketball player in a Lakers uniform and his daughter wearing a uniform as well holding each other side by side. ESPN reports the statue was created by sculptor Dan Medina and has the names of the Bryants and the seven other victims that lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa; Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan” is inscribed on the base of the sculpture.
SEE: Zaya Wade Pays Tribute To Kobe And Gianna Bryant In Yellow Lakers Jersey Dress
The helicopter crashed after carrying the eight passengers to a girls’ basketball tournament in the hills west of Los Angeles during foggy weather. Since the accident, the pilot has been blamed for the error of the crash.
Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba
Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba
1.
1 of 15
I think about this Kobe quote a lot. And the way we’re more tolerant of the flaws that lead to mediocrity because we empathize. pic.twitter.com/etr2aUanCw— co (@_cmervin) January 24, 2021
2.
Source:false 2 of 15
I'm chasing perfection. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/mQZXqetyqj— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
3.
Source:false 3 of 15
Feliz Cumpleanos @kobebryant! One of my all time favorite quotes! 💯👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/rCRXqidlDx— Michael Madrid (@madridmichael_) August 23, 2018
4.
Source:false 4 of 15
I don't want to be the next Michael Jordan, I only want to be Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/YTMesL0mZv— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
5.
Source:false 5 of 15
I've got four dogs, and I just don't do dog doo. I'm a diva when it comes to that. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/1K1cNxooNT— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
6.
Source:false 6 of 15
People just don't understand how obsessed I am with winning. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/yxf2eBJqsW— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
7.
Source:false 7 of 15
Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/WVES9ZfCY5— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
8.
Source:false 8 of 15
I like playing for the purple and gold. This is where I want to finish up. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/xQ2WWMBLsr— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
9.
Source:false 9 of 15
These young guys are playing checkers. I'm out there playing chess. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/q9bJ12Dxu6— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
10.
Source:false 10 of 15
I'm reflective only in the sense that I learn to move forward. I reflect with a purpose. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/nYP8G6MiQb— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 22, 2018
11.
Source:false 11 of 15
I focus on one thing and one thing only - that's trying to win as many championships as I can. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/HuQ600C79g— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 22, 2018
12.
Source:false 12 of 15
People just don't understand how obsessed I am with winning. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/QHtPnkCDlk— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 22, 2018
13.
Source:false 13 of 15
Everyone looks at your watch and it represents who you are, your values and your personal style. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/QbwgO9njpG— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 22, 2018
14.
Source:false 14 of 15
I don't talk trash often, but when I do, I go for the jugular. https://t.co/3wFJFqC4qS #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/cDwywbJcCw— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 22, 2018
15.
Source:false 15 of 15
What people see on court is another side of me; it's not me. https://t.co/3wFJFqTFiq #quote #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/Cemmi2PvrJ— QuotesMessages.com (@streamofquotes) August 23, 2018
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Kobe & Gianna Bryant Remembered With A Statue At Crash Site Of Their Deaths was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com