CLOSE
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
According to TMZ, the woman was invited via FaceTime on December 30, 2020. Once she got there the artist offered her a mixed drink and once he filled her cup a second time she felt “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.”
She then details that Chris closed the room door, took her bikini bottoms off, and began to her kiss. She says she asked Chris to stop but he persisted and raped her.
Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]
19 photos Launch gallery
Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 19
2.2 of 19
3.3 of 19
4.4 of 19
5.5 of 19
6.6 of 19
7.7 of 19
8.8 of 19
9.9 of 19
10.10 of 19
11.11 of 19
12.12 of 19
13.13 of 19
14.14 of 19
15.15 of 19
16.16 of 19
17.17 of 19
18.18 of 19
19.19 of 19
Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Raping & Drugging A Woman was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com