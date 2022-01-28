The Bijou Star Files: Man Served 20 Yrs In Jail For a Murder His Twin Did

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 28, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chicago Man Who Spent 20 Years in Prison Freed After Twin Brother Admits to Murder

A Chicago man who has spent 20 years in jail for murder has been released after his twin brother admitted to committing the act. Read More

Rep Says Kanye West is Not Working on Skid Row Fashion Show Featuring Homeless People as Models

Rumors speculating that Kanye West is collaborating with the Skid Row Fashion Week on a fashion show featuring homeless people turn out to be false. Read More

KANYE WEST ALLEGEDLY SPREADING RUMOR PETE HAS AIDS …Confused Pals Calling Pete

Kanye West‘s bizarre behavior might be at a new low — he’s allegedly telling friends Pete Davidson‘s suffering with AIDS, and while the false rumor’s gotten back to Pete … people close to Ye are denying it. Read More

KIM & PETE Date Night Again …HIT UP KBBQ AND ESCAPE ROOM!!!

Talk about a change in pace … Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went from breaking bread with the 2nd richest man in the world to an average Joe kinda date within 24 hours. Read More

NICKI MINAJ & KENNETH PETTY Sued by Security Honcho …CLAIMS PETTY SUCKER PUNCHED HIM!!!

Nicki Minaj and her husband have a funny way of thanking security guards at her concerts … at least according to one of them who claims Kenneth Petty ambushed and punched him backstage. Read More

KWAME BROWN RIPS D-WADE OVER ZAYA’S KOBE DRESS… ‘Disrespectful!!!’

Ex-NBA player Kwame Brown is livid with Dwyane Wade‘s daughter’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant … saying her #8 jersey dress was “disrespectful” to the Lakers legend. Read More

CHRIS BROWN SUED ‘JANE DOE’ CLAIMS HE DRUGGED, RAPED HER During Miami Yacht Party

Chris Brown allegedly raped a woman on a yacht parked at Diddy‘s Star Island home … this according to a new $20 million lawsuit. Read More

ANTONIO BROWN PARTIES W/ RICK ROSS AT MIAMI NIGHTCLUB… Wild Bday Bash

The Antonio Brown cross-country turn up continues … the NFL star spent Wednesday night partying with Rick Ross at the rapper’s 46th birthday party in Miami, and TMZ Sports has video of the bash. Read More

CARDI B PRAISED BY LAUREN SMITH-FIELDS’ FAMILY… She Got Police Involved!!!

Cardi B shining light on the death of Lauren Smith-Fields helped spur a criminal investigation in Connecticut … so says the girl’s family, who is applauding the singer. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN & PETE DAVIDSON BILLIONAIRE’S DINNER PARTY At Jeff Bezos’ L.A. Estate

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson certainly aren’t cooling off, now attending fancy dinner parties at the home of one of the richest men in the world — Jeff Bezos. Read More

ADELE CAESARS TURNS TO KEITH URBAN …After She Scraps Residency

Adele is out and Keith Urban is in … and it didn’t take Caesars Palace long to find a replacement after the singer postponed her Las Vegas residency. Read More

MICHAEL RAPAPORT Films Alleged Brazen Shoplifter …’I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS S***!!!’

A law enforcement source tells us the NYPD is officially investigating the case as petit larceny. Among the items stolen — totaling about $500 — include Trojan condoms, Nexus shampoo, Pantene shampoo, Dove soap, electric shaver, Neutrogena conditioner, Old Spice, Axe products, Elvive hair treatment, Conair products, Cremo cologne and toothpaste. Read More

Tasha K Says She “Wouldn’t Change A Single Thing” In Statement About Defamation Lawsuit Loss

Tasha K has delivered a statement after losing the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Cardi B. A jury found Tasha K and her company Kebe Studios LLC liable on all claims on Monday. Read More

Shaquille O’Neal Says He Doesn’t Feel Sorry For Kanye West: “That’s What Happens When You Put All Your Business On Social Media”

Earlier this week, Shaquille O’Neal was asked about co-parenting and his thoughts on Kim and Kanye’s very public divorce. Read More

Bill Cosby’s Spokesperson Defends His Legacy By Calling The Upcoming Documentary ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby’ A “PR Hack”

When it comes to Bill Cosby, his team does everything to prevent his legacy from being tarnished. Currently, the team is working overtime ahead of a new four-part documentary, ‘We Need To Talk About Cosby,’ airing on January 30th. The documentary by stand-up comedian and TV host W. Kamau Bell, details the downfall of Bill. Read More

Colombian Authorities Discover 20,000 Coconuts Injected With Liquid Cocaine

In the latest installment of the weirdest ways to store-and-transport drugs: Officials at a Colombian port found 20,000 coconuts full of liquid cocaine in a shipment that was headed for Italy. Read More

Birdman and Slim’s Brother Terrance ‘Gangsta’ Williams Freed From Life Sentence for Undisclosed Reasons

Cash Money founders Birdman and Slim’s half-brother, Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, has been released from prison after serving 20 years of a life sentence. Read More

Snoop Dogg References Chappelle, DaBaby While Ripping Cancel Culture: ‘Wish a Motherf*cker Would Try to Cancel Me’

Snoop Dogg isn’t afraid of being canceled. Read More

15-Year-Old Oxford High School Shooter to Plead Insanity

15-year-old accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, who is being charged with the murder of four students, is expected to plead insanity. Read More

Gucci Mane Rapping About Jeezy’s Friend Pookie Loc Who He Killed Draws Reaction From 50 Cent

50 Cent is a master at trolling, and the rapper’s most recent reminder came in the form of him reacting to Gucci Mane name-dropping Jeezy’s dead friend in Guwop’s new song with Lil Durk , “Rumors.” Read More

Good Samaritan On TikTok Reveals Chick-fil-A Secret Menu

A Chick-fil-A employee has spilled the tea about a secret menu that customers can order from, though it is not promoted to the public. Read More

Cocaine Used In Pig-To-Human Heart Transplant; Doctors May Continue To Use In Future

Cocaine is a hell of a drug. It does some good because it was used in the recent groundbreaking pig-to-human heart transplant. Read More

Warner Music Group is Launching a Metaverse Concert Hall

Warner Music Group is planning on hosting virtual concerts within the metaverse. Read More

Saks Fifth Avenue Manager Scammed Florida Store Out of $800K

A Florida client development manager who formerly worked at the Saks Fifth Avenue store located at the Bal Harbour Shops has been arrested on allegations that he defrauded the high-end store out of about $800,000. Read More

DC-Area Mayor Kevin Ward Dies of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Mayor Kevin Ward of Hyattsville, a city near Washington, DC, was found dead at the age of 44 of an apparent suicide. Read More

iPhones Will Soon Accept Contactless Payments Directly

Businesses might soon be able to accept payments using their iPhones without the need for extra hardware. Read More

YouTube Launches Second Round of #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund; Will Support 135 Black Creatives

YouTube is set to launch its second rollout of its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, developing and supporting 135 Black creatives on the platform. Read More

Ben Roethlisberger Retires After 18 Seasons With the Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement today after 18 seasons. Read More

Mary J. Blige Claims She Didn’t Feel Beautiful Until She Split From Kendu Isaacs

In a new interview with Elle, the “Family Affair” singer admitted that she didn’t feel beautiful until she called it quits with her husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaacs. Read More

HER Is The New Face Of L’Oreal Paris’ Makeup As Their Global Ambassador

H.E.R. has some of the best hair out there, so it shouldn’t come as a shocker that L’Oréal Paris tapped the singer to be the face of their Elvive Curls Dream Lengths line. Read More

Halle Berry on Her Van Hunt Marriage Prank: ‘We Are Such A*sholes’

Halle Berry is speaking out about her prank that nearly broke the internet. Read More

Wendy Williams Show Announces Guest Host Lineup Into March amid Wendy’s Extended Absence

Her show has announced a slew of guest hosts that will be filling in for Wendy throughout the entire month of February and into early March. Read More

Joey Badass Says He Doesn’t Ejaculate During Sex to ‘Preserve My Life Force,’ Thinks Masturbation Is ‘Weird’ [Video]

Kevin Gates is not the only rapper who practices semen retention in the bedroom. Fellow rhymer Joey Bada$$ recently revealed that he doesn’t want to ejaculate during sex either. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Unfollowing Nicki Minaj And Doja Cat [Photos]

The girls may be fighting… It’s possible that there could be some drama forming behind-the-scenes between Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Doja Cat after fans pointed out that Megan unfollowed both of the rappers on Instagram. Read More

Ben Affleck Had Risqué Prince Poster in His Childhood Bedroom [Photos + Video]

When Ben Affleck was a kid, he had what you might call a controversial poster on his bedroom wall — but fortunately for the future Oscar winner, his mom took it in stride. Read More

KOBE BRYANT PERMANENT STATUE AT CRASH SITE NOT HAPPENING… Officials Say

Despite the construction of a temporary Kobe and Gigi Bryant statue this week at the site of their tragic helicopter crash … Read More

Ohio Department of Health ends universal COVID-19 contact tracing at schools

The state’s new policy requires investigation and contact tracing only for clusters or localized outbreaks. Read More

LeBron James Family Foundation reveals partnership with Crypto.com

The partnership will give students and families connected to the I PROMISE program access to the tools and resources needed to participate and succeed in Web3. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

