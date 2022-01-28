LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The Ragers are pushing for Travis Scott‘s spot back on the Coachella lineup again.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Fans created a petition for the rapper to get the chance to hit the stage during the music festival after he was taken off the lineup after the Astroworld tragedy. Many other festivals have also pulled out of letting the Houston native perform live.

Travis Scott’s Fans Petitions For Rapper To Perform At Coachella was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com