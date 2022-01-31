The Bijou Star Files: Cincy, OBJ & Janet Jackson Have Something in Common

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January, 31 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Cincinnati Bengals And Los Angeles Rams To Square Off In Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI! In a thrilling OT win, the Bengals won the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr.: Everything about this place is right

A few months ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was a receiver with the Browns. He elected to sign with the Rams, who he’s said made him feel wanted. And now Beckham will suit up for L.A. in Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES FIANCÉE CHIEFS FANS WANT CHAMPAGNE ENCORE!!! Begging to Get Sprayed

Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, could have a tough decision to make at the AFC Championship — some Chiefs fans want her to repeat the exact celebration she caught so much flak for last week. Read More

Janet Jackson Asked Justin Timberlake to Not Make a Statement About Super Bowl Controversy

Janet Jackson experienced major fallout after her Super Bowl controversy, when she was the headliner and Justin Timberlake was her surprise guest. Timberlake later invited her to perform with him at the 2018 Super Bowl, but she said no. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Under Fire After He Admits To Cheating On Janet Jackson During Their 7-Year Romance [Photos + Video]

The Janet Jackson documentary premiered on Lifetime and A&E over the weekend, igniting a Twitter firestorm in the process. Fans were shocked to discover So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri allegedly cheated on the veteran pop star during their relationship.Read More

NICK CANNON Hosts Baby Shower With Johnny Manziel’s Ex …IT’S A BOY !!!

The party went down in Malibu Sunday afternoon. Pink and blue balloons created the drama as they were surrounded by friends and family. Bre, who just finalized her divorce from Johnny Manziel, was posing proudly with an obvious baby bump. A bunch of guests posed with Nick and Bre as she cradled her belly. Read More

Nick Cannon Starts New #PayItForward Challenge After Paying For Everyone’s Meal At A Restaurant

One thing about Nick Cannon, he will always advocate for doing good deeds for people. Nick has started a more positive challenge in the wake of the money challenge. The multi-talented actor took to Instagram to showcase the new trend, #PayItFowardChallenge. Read More

CHESLIE KRYST EX-MISS USA DEAD AT 30 FROM SUICIDE… Jumped from NYC Apt.

Cheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA crown in 2019, is dead after a Sunday morning fall from her high-rise home in New York City … Read More

2 Chainz Says Uber Driver Was ‘Very Disrespectful’ to His Wife and Kids

2 Chainz called out Uber, after a driver was allegedly disrespectful to his wife and children. In a video he posted to Instagram, his wife Kesha Epps can be heard arguing with the driver and calling him a “pussy-ass n***a” as she asks security to step in, Read More

Snoop Dogg Calls Out Uber Eats Driver For Not Delivering His Food, Drivers Says Location Wasn’t A “Safe Place”

Snoop Dogg and an Uber Eats driver seems to be at odds. Apparently, the food the rapper paid for was never delivered. Read More

KANYE WEST AUSTRALIA’S A NO GO UNLESS YOU GET DOUBLE JABBED

Kanye West needs a shot in the arm … if he wants a shot at performing down under. Read More

RAPPER BIA I WANT TO HELP WITH LAUREN SMITH-FIELDS DEATH CASE

Rapper BIA is joining Cardi B in raising awareness about the death of Lauren Smith-Fields, and going a few steps further … meeting with the family lawyer and hoping to sit down soon with the family. Read More

LAMAR ODOM LAKERS WILL WIN NBA CHAMPIONSHIP… Despite Struggles

Lamar Odom is still holding out hope for this season’s Lakers … saying despite their struggles, the Purple and Gold are still his pick to win the NBA title. Read More

LAS VEGAS STRIP CLUB BITCOIN FOR LAP DANCES!!! Now Try Making That Rain

Here’s the latest offering in Las Vegas and a sign of things to come … one famous strip club is now accepting cryptocurrency for lap dances!!! Read More

TOM BRADY RETIRING AFTER 22 SEASONS Brady Sr. Disputes Report, Says Son ‘Not Retiring’

More from Brady Sr., courtesy of NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. “Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, ‘This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong.’ Read More

Chris Brown Responds After Woman Alleges He Raped Her In 2020

While Chris doesn’t normally respond to rumors on social media, he took to Instagram to call the new suit a “pattern of cap”. Read More

Lala Anthony & Joseph Sikora Reunite At The ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Premiere

Last night the premiere of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City brought out the past and present cast, along with other celebs, for a good time. Fans on social media were happy to see Lala Anthony and Joseph Sikora reunite in real life. Read More

Minnie Mouse’s Iconic Look Changes For The First Time To Include Pantsuit Designed By Stella McCartney

Minnie Mouse has sported her iconic polka dot dress for the entire century since her conception, but she’s trading it in for a Stella McCartney pantsuit for the month of March! Read More

Two New York Nurses Arrested for Selling COVID-19 Vaccine Cards for $1.5M Profit

Two Long Island nurses have been arrested for falsifying COVID-19 vaccination records, Read More

Spotify Will Now Include Content Advisory for Podcasts Discussing COVID-19

As artists have begun to pull their discographies from the platform amid growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, Spotify has announced that it will now add a content advisory to podcast episodes that include virus talk. Read More

50 Cent Clarifies Comments About His Last Album Being His Last

After claiming that his next album will probably be his last, 50 Cent reassured fans he has no intentions of completely abandoning music. Read More

More Than 3,500 Flights Canceled as Nor’easter Pummels East Coast

Thousands of flights were canceled in the U.S. on Saturday as a powerful Nor’easter pummeled the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with several inches of snow. Read More

Kanye West Is Giving Up His Phone Until ‘Donda 2’ Is Finished

Just a day after announcing that Donda 2 would be released on Feb. 22, Kanye West has provided fans with another update on the sequel to last year’s Donda. Read More

Rifle Used by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha Shootings Will Be Destroyed

The gun Kyle Rittenhouse used during a 2020 Kenosha protest will be destroyed later this year. Read More

E-40 Says Busta Rhymes Would ‘Eat’ Eminem in a ‘Verzuz’ Battle

After Dr. Dre hinted at an Eminem Verzuz battle, fans immediately took to Instagram to suggest possible opponents. Read More

Petition to Release Teen Brothers Accused of Killing Stepfather for Sexually Abusing Sister Gets 275K Signatures

Thousands of people are standing by two Texas brothers and their friend, who were arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death for sexually abusing their sister. Read More

Hartford Police Located 100 Bags Of Fentanyl In Bedroom Of 13-Year-Old Boy Who Overdosed At School

Police discovered roughly 100 bags of fentanyl in the bedroom of a Hartford, Connecticut boy who overdosed on the deadly drug at school last month. Read More

Jason Momoa Living In $750K Camper In Front Of Friend’s Home

Jason Momoa appears to be living in his expensive camper van, which has been parked in front of a friend’s Los Angeles home. Read More

Jason Momoa Is Officially Joining The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Jason has been making his rounds and gaining success in the acting world. The Fast & Furious franchise is welcoming Jason Momoa to the team! Read More

Kid Rock Says He Will Cancel Tour Dates If Venues Require Mask Or COVID Vaccination: “I Don’t Want To Deal With That Sh*t Either”

Kid Rock is very adamant about not performing at venues that require COVID-19 masks or vaccinations on his upcoming tour. Read More

Jim Jones Clears Up Comments He Made About French Kissing His Mom

Jim Jones is clearing up comments he made about French kissing on his mama on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. Read More

Source Says Drake Bought Julia Fox Two Birkin Bags Before She Hooked Up With Kanye West

It looks like actress Julia Fox may have got a piece of Drake before making her way to his former opp, Kanye West. Read More

Florida Man Steals Twin Brother Identity To Receive $64K In Veteran Benefits

A Florida man is facing federal prison after stealing his twin brother’s identity in order to take advantage of his veteran benefits. Read More

Spirit Airlines Employee Arrested For Stealing From Passenger’s Luggage

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a 25-year-old Spirit Airlines employee was detained after stealing items from passengers’ luggage. Read More

Lil Wayne Declares He Needs A Wife Because He’s ‘Too Wealthy’ [Photo]

Lil Wayne believes that it’s time for him to settle down with someone. Making use of his social media account, the “Ain’t Got Time” rapper declared that he needs a wife because he’s “too wealthy.” Read More

