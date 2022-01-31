RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

“She Don’t Have No Reason To Drag Me”: JD Talks With Ryan Cameron About Janet

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Janet Jackson’s two night docu-series has aired on Lifetime and A&E to rave reviews as well as insights into her life that have never been seen before. But after last night’s episode, her longtime ex-boyfriend, Jermaine Dupri had been trending after it was revealed what caused their relationship to end.

Ryan Cameron asked JD about the documentary as well as another notable mention & celebrity, Justin Timberlake.

“She Don’t Have No Reason To Drag Me”: JD Talks With Ryan Cameron About Janet  was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Brandy Slays National Anthem at NFC Championship [VIDEO]

 2 hours ago
01.01.70
Wild N Out With Nick Cannon

New Challenge Alert: Nick Cannon Starts #PayItForward Challenge…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

“She Don’t Have No Reason To Drag Me”:…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
2014 Soul Train Music Awards - Centric Comedy All Stars

Tisha Campbell Say’s Fake Taxi Cab Driver Tried…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close