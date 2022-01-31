LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Janet Jackson’s two night docu-series has aired on Lifetime and A&E to rave reviews as well as insights into her life that have never been seen before. But after last night’s episode, her longtime ex-boyfriend, Jermaine Dupri had been trending after it was revealed what caused their relationship to end.

Ryan Cameron asked JD about the documentary as well as another notable mention & celebrity, Justin Timberlake.

“She Don’t Have No Reason To Drag Me”: JD Talks With Ryan Cameron About Janet was originally published on majicatl.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: