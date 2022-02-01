Jim Crow 2.0 Thrives Even As Black Republican Candidates Gain Support

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

More Black candidates running as Republicans does not negate the current disruption of American Democracy known as “Jim Crow 2.0.” Roll Call recently reported that some Black Republican candidates are raising money, which to some challenges descriptors of the current moment as a new wave of Jim Crow-like laws.

The outlet cited Wesley Hunt, a Republican running for the newly created 38ths Congressional District in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, Hunt is running in a majority white district and has support from Congressional leadership. If Hunt is successful, he could become the third Black Republican in the House of Representatives.

As previously reported by NewsOne, research from the Donors of Color Action Network found that Americans, regardless of political affiliation, are open to diverse candidates, and that turns traditional notions of electability on its head. Black candidates running as Democrats in 2020 did better than their Republican counterparts. During a prior interview, Donors of Color Action Network Executive Director Ashinidi Maxton told NewsOne that making sure Black and other candidates of color get the necessary funding and political support is essential.

Hunt, and other conservative candidates of color, being successful at the polls doesn’t change the actions being carried out by state legislatures across the country or the refusal of Republicans in Congress to cooperate in the best interest of Black and other communities of color.

Some, including Hunt, object to the term Jim Crow 2.0, noting the challenges and struggles brought by the original iteration. Understanding the struggle and complete history of the battles fought during and after the original Jim Crow Era, it’s hard to deny the backsliding in what could otherwise be an equitable Democracy.

Except, Jim Crow 2.0 refers to a sophisticated system of policies and political approaches that stifle advancement across the board. It also does not mean that this is the same system of segregation that previously existed. The country has changed, and with the rapid diversification of the population, it can’t go back no matter how much some may want to.

Adding 2.0 to a concept is a way of indicating that it has advanced or evolved. The designation does not mean it is the same.

Banning books and undermining Democratic institutions based on false narratives and racist claims involving virtually nonexistent fraud is a revamped version of a very old strategy. While Hunt and others may feel that people aren’t incapable of getting access to voter ID, research shows that strict voter ID laws disproportionately impact Black and other people of color.

The research has been clear for years, yet Republican-majority state legislatures continue to push for the strictest versions of laws despite the lack of objective evidence of fraud or connection to improving election administration. As the Brennan Center notes, strict voter ID laws block as many as 11 percent of eligible voters.

“Many citizens find it difficult to obtain government photo IDs because the necessary documentation, such as a birth certificate, is often difficult or expensive to acquire,” read the report.

Racism, in many ways, has evolved. It’s no longer simply about skin color and what people look like but maintaining deeply ingrained systems of power and access that have persisted for generations. Restricting the ability to teach history and have complex conversations around race in public education, coupled with misinformation about a niche legal theory, is connected to predominantly white Republican-led political entities trying to hold onto power in a rapidly diversifying America.

While Hunt may be on his way to Congress, Black and Latino advocates in Texas have been fighting to address issues arising from the Senate Bill 1 passed last year. A Bloomberg Law report pointed to an analysis from the Texas Civil rights Project and Targetsmart showing the disproportionate impact of Senate Bill 1, the restrictive voting law passed last year, on Black and other voters of color. The new law targeted voting methods more heavily used in diverse areas like Harris County.,

Party affiliation has never ensured equity and just treatment for Black communities, yet Black candidates have always stepped up and thrived. Candidates like Hunt prove something that Black and other candidates of color in both parties have said for a long time. They, too, are competitive and worth the investment.

But Black candidates running in either party don’t automatically translate to improvement or advancement for Black people as a whole. That requires direct action with the intention of disrupting persisting inequities across all aspects of public life.

Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

