According to NBC4i, Starbucks on Tuesday announced that it will be increasing the prices of its products in 2022, citing rising inflation, supply chain disruptions and increasing labor costs, according to a statement by the company.
The coffee giant missed its projected quarterly profit as the highly-contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 swept across the globe, causing increased labor shortages and further coronavirus-related restrictions, particularly in China, which is Starbucks’ fastest-rising market, which was discussed in the company’s conference call.
The move marks the second time in just four months that the company has hiked prices, having also increased menu item costs in October 2021, reports The New York Times — and more price rises are on the way this year, according to Starbucks executives.
“Although demand was strong, this pandemic has not been linear and the macro-environment remains dynamic as we experienced higher-than-expected inflationary pressures, increased costs due to Omicron, and a tight labor market,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and CEO.
For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/u-s-world/starbucks-raising-prices-to-offset-soaring-costs/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Are YOU Cleveland’s Cutest Couple?
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Dameyonna Willis
- Win A Football Feast, Oculus 2 & New TV!
- Meet Your Future History Makers 2022
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- FBI Identifies ‘Juveniles’ As Persons Of Interest In HBCU Bomb Threats
- Dr. Tony Allen, Chair Of Biden’s HBCU Board of Advisors, Talks Recent Bomb Threats On HBCUs [WATCH]
- Missouri Bill 666 Would Protect ‘Lynching Of Black Men’ And ‘Make Murder Legal,’ Critics Say
- Starbucks raising prices to offset soaring costs
- Video Showing Michael K. Williams Buying Fentanyl-Laced Heroin Helped Arrest Deadly Drug Dealers, Feds Say
- Kel Mitchell Discusses His Journey To Ministry & His New 90-Day Devotional [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Brian Flores Speaks Out For First Time Since Filing Suit Against NFL [VIDEO]
- 4 Arrested in Overdose Death of ‘The Wire’ Actor Michael K. Williams
- The Battle Of Love Anthony Hamilton Verzuz Musiq Soulchild
- Winsome Sears Posts Black History Month Message For ‘All People Of All Colors,’ Because Of Course She Did
Starbucks raising prices to offset soaring costs was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com