Gloria Hightower-The Outlet with Kei-Touch

Kei-Touch interviewed Ms. Gloria Hightower, President and CEO Friends of the Cater Barron Foundation of the Performing Arts Business. The Friends of Carter Barron Foundation for the Performing Arts (“Friends”) are passionately committed and inspired to preserve, enhance and protect the Amphitheatre’s unique origins, architecture, landscape and legendary performance history.

The Carter Barron Amphitheatre is a 4,200-seat outdoor performance venue in Washington, D.C., United States. Located in Rock Creek Park, the amphitheater opened in 1950, in honor of the 150th anniversary of Washington, D.C. as the United States’ capital

Gloria Hightower-The Outlet with Kei-Touch  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Exclusives
