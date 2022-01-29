Kei-Touch interviewed Ms. Gloria Hightower, President and CEO Friends of the Cater Barron Foundation of the Performing Arts Business. The Friends of Carter Barron Foundation for the Performing Arts (“Friends”) are passionately committed and inspired to preserve, enhance and protect the Amphitheatre’s unique origins, architecture, landscape and legendary performance history.
The Carter Barron Amphitheatre is a 4,200-seat outdoor performance venue in Washington, D.C., United States. Located in Rock Creek Park, the amphitheater opened in 1950, in honor of the 150th anniversary of Washington, D.C. as the United States’ capital
Listen Any & Everywhere You Go! Click Here To Download Our App For All The Exclusives!
The Carter Barron Amphitheatre is a 4,200-seat outdoor performance venue in Washington, D.C., United States. Located in Rock Creek Park, the amphitheater opened in 1950, in honor of the 150th anniversary of Washington, D.C. as the United States’ capital.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
RELATED: Kinyatta E. Gray, Author & CEO FlightsInStilettos LLC l The Outlet With Kei-Touch
RELATED: Coach Butch McAdams l The Outlet With Kei-Touch
RELATED: Dr. Judy Kuriansky l The Outlet With Kei-Touch
READ MORE:
- New York Mayor Eric Adams Is Stuck On Bringing Back The ‘Tough-On-Crime’ Approach Rejected Under White Predecessors
- After Early Release Of Ex-Chicago Cop Jason Van Dyke Organizer Calls for ‘Systemic Change’
- Marc Wilson’s Judge Removed For ‘Appearance of Bias Or Prejudice’ In Stand Your Ground Case
Gloria Hightower-The Outlet with Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com