The Outlet with Kei-Touch spotlights The Foxtrappe Private Towne Club

The Outlet with Kei-Touch spotlighted one of DC “Chocolate City” historic venues for entertainment with Mr. Don Baker, Historian and DJ, The Foxtrappe Private Towne Club and Coach Butch McAdams. The also paid tribute to William “Bill” Lindsay one of the owners who recently passed. In June of 1975, three young visionaries opened their dream private social club. They named it “The Foxtrappe Private Towne Club”, located at 1601 R Street N.W., Washington, District of Columbia.

