Nelly Apologizes For Intimate Video That Leaked On His Close Friends Instagram Story

I guess the secrets that Nelly said that can’t leave Cancun was a lie.
Yesterday, Nelly was trending on social media after a 53 second video of a women pleasuring him, was shared to his ‘Close Friends’ on Instagram.
In a statement to TMZ, Nelly issued an apology to the women who was featured in the video.
“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them. This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”
Nelly’s camp claims that his account was hacked and will do a thorough investigation.
Nelly dick little, everybody get the fuck away from me pic.twitter.com/vEBzLOHouQ— ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RN0THING) February 8, 2022
Ouuu Nelly is a verbal moaner pic.twitter.com/3ISS7sSctz— RJ (@rjmynewessenc) February 8, 2022
Nelly is 5’8 and muscular I def pictured correctly what his dick would look like…very nice pic.twitter.com/3NVCLFjOdc— ruh•roh•mano (@_GordonGartrell) February 8, 2022
nelly arms bigger than his dick pic.twitter.com/40yuLzxAp3— ً (@IiImirry) February 8, 2022
Nelly owes me an apology after I looked at why he is trending.. pic.twitter.com/mBozDS10mj— teatime75 (@teatime75) February 8, 2022
When I heard Nelly moaning… pic.twitter.com/uSBOyyfdwD— #KEYS 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 8, 2022
Nelly would be small compared to the meats y’all used to taking… pic.twitter.com/tS4Ovrxxxr— woo. (@_POOHETTE) February 8, 2022
Not Nelly. I didn’t need to see that, chile. pic.twitter.com/W9ApcXIXXH— PASTOR MCENTIRE IS COMING | Jada (@houseofwarwick) February 8, 2022
y’all really are some size queens! lmao nelly’s d*ck is not small, it’s average! it even has girth to it. see y’all be wanting them 10-14 inch monsters that may cause problems with your bowels in 20 years🥴— TJ (@itsterrelljay) February 8, 2022
What I took away from Nelly video was— Ray, Tha Deuce 🤍 (@Watup_DOE) February 8, 2022
-I like the size Idk I like avg dingalings 😭 it’s nice, CUT, and thick like I like mine 😂
-The girl was pissing me off. MOVE BITCH I GOT IT
-He moaning a little too much off that mid Shit.. Men love bare minimum effort 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Vtpu5mCczi
so what’s this im hearing about nelly pic.twitter.com/Cl0ZcOhEQr— 🇭🇹🇭🇳🦋 (@ZOEGRLA) February 8, 2022
Me texting Nelly after that video. pic.twitter.com/2FzAitpTwC— Jen Shah’s Missing Bottom Side Tooth (@chulito_jotito) February 8, 2022
Nelly’s publicist after seeing the reason that he’s trending— I’m a Master of None, anymore question? (@english_shamar) February 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/SOIYBdGm9a
#Nelly: “accidentally” posts SEX TAPE on his IG STORY … #Me: …😴 pic.twitter.com/Xc44dt8ja7— 𝐋𝐄𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄 ™💫 (@BoyJulyXXV) February 8, 2022
Nelly Apologizes For Intimate Video That Leaked On His Close Friends Instagram Story was originally published on 92q.com