The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54

Nick Cannon is having his 8th baby and social media is wondering when his abstinent stint will start. Plus, did you miss Lore’l’s viral interview with Nicki Minaj on The Morning Hustle? The ladies undress Nicki’s beef with The City Girls, and what led to a make-up!

In the Final Question To Undress, a woman on her death bed asks her husband if she can have sex with her ex one last time.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

