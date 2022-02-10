RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

 

Nick Cannon is having his 8th baby and social media is wondering when his abstinent stint will start. Plus, did you miss Lore’l’s viral interview with Nicki Minaj on The Morning Hustle? The ladies undress Nicki’s beef with The City Girls, and what led to a make-up!

In the Final Question To Undress, a woman on her death bed asks her husband if she can have sex with her ex one last time.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  TheUndressingRoompod.com for more details.

It’s Valentine’s Day!!!  Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top V-Day pics!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “Ex Factor” | Episode 54  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Snowfall Season 5, Episode 4

BIG UP’s: It’s Official, Snowfall Is ‘Most Watched…

 13 hours ago
03.09.22
Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg Goes All The Way In On…

 15 hours ago
03.09.22
Jackson State University Football Coach Deion Sanders on the field

Deion Sanders Had To Have 2 Toes Amputated…

 16 hours ago
03.09.22
Keyshia Cole x Uncensored

Keyshia Cole Had To Learn Not To Lay…

 2 days ago
03.08.22
Exclusives
Close