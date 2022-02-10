Eric Edholm: Willis is Not Worth a Top Six Pick

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

As the 2022 NFL Draft continues to draw closer and draft season takes full effect, the question surrounding the Carolina Panthers seems to be about which key offensive position they value the most and would be willing to spend a high draft pick on. Is it the offensive tackle position, where the team had yet another chance this past draft to get their long-awaited left tackle of the future to finally replace Jordan Gross after all of these years, or is it the quarterback position, where the team decided to take a flier on a veteran quarterback that struggled and has them in an even worse spot that a year ago?

Following the conclusion of the Senior Bowl, the buzz around drafting a quarterback and taking care of the offensive line issues in free agency seems to be the most common opinion, in part because of the week that many draft experts saw from Malik Willis in Mobile. There is a one draft analyst, though, that says pumped the brakes in Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports and on Thursday he joined the Mac Attack to let people know why.

“I don’t think he’s worth (taking) that high. It’s a gamble. His skillset is very, very alluring. He can throw the ball through a brick wall. He can run and he can move around and he has odd arm angles that he is able to make work. He’s competitive, he’s tough, but I just don’t think he is ready. If you are expecting him to play Week 5 or 6 next year, it’s going to require a lot of patience. I don’t even think he is as far along as Josh Allen was coming out of Wyoming.” -Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst

