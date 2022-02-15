The Bijou Star Files: Ye Sends Kim K. Roses, His New Boo Bounced and More

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 15, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Is Kanye doing too much? If Ye was a regular Joe would you call him a stalker? Take a scroll below.

KANYE WEST TO KIM KARDASHIAN HERE’S TRUCK FULL OF ROSES!!!

Kanye West clearly thinks he has a shot at reconciling with Kim Kardashian — despite all signs pointing to a March divorce — because he just sent a truckload of roses to her home. Yeezy just posted some pictures of his grand gesture … and as you can see, it’s a black truck with the bed piled high with dozens of pink and red flowers. Read More

KIM & PETE Early Valentine’s Day Dinner SEALED WITH A KISS!!!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson don’t appear to be sweating Kanye‘s barrage of attacks on social media — sharing dinner and a kiss together — the night before Valentine’s Day. Read More

KANYE WEST & JULIA FOX IT’S OVER …Split After 2 Months

It’s splitsville for Kanye West and Julia Fox … thus capping off a whirlwind romance that was pretty short-lived and, evidently, not all that serious to begin with. Read More

Kanye Asks Fans to Not Do Anything Physical to Pete After Sharing Kim Texts: ‘Going to Handle the Situation Myself’

Kanye West took to Instagram Monday to ask that his fans not “do anything physical” to Pete Davidson, at the behest of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Read More

DRE ON HALFTIME SHOW NFL MADE ‘MINOR CHANGES’ …And I’m Still Celebrating with Mary J & Mickey D!!!

Dr. Dre has no problem admitting it, he’s a little hungover after celebrating his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance — one of the best ever — and he says the party is STILL going!!! Read More

The Game Seemingly Agrees With Supporters Who Suggest He Should’ve Performed At Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one to remember. With Mary J Blige, R&B and its nostalgia were in full force. While, Mary had us in the dancery, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and 50 were representing for the West Coast. But it seems The Game may have felt he should’ve also been included with his old label mates. Read More

How Snoop Dogg Paid Tribute to His Late Mother During Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Dr. Dre-centric Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night was one to remember. With appearances from Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and even Anderson .Paak on drums, it catered to generations of hip-hop fans. Read More

50 Cent Jokes About Upside Down Surprise Appearance During Super Bowl Halftime Show

50 Cent has always had a sense of humor, so when it came time for him to appear upside down during Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show, it was easy to predict the jokes were soon to come. Read More

NFL Says it Was ‘Aware’ Eminem Planned to Kneel During Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL is denying reports that it tried to prevent Eminem from taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, despite reports claiming the opposite. Read More

NBC Apologizes For Misidentifying Mickey Guyton As Jhene Aiko During Super Bowl Pre-Show [Photos]

Fans who tuned in early to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday were treated to a glorious two-hander from Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton during NBC’s preshow presentation ahead of the big game. Read More

Naomi Campbell Shows Off Her Daughter For The First Time On The Latest Cover Of ‘Vogue U.K.’ Magazine

Last year legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell shocked fans when she revealed that she welcomed her very first child, a little girl. Fast forward, and now Naomi Campbell and her baby girl are making their mother/daughter debut on the latest cover of ‘Vogue U.K.’ magazine. Read More

‘Bridgerton’ Is On The Way Back With More Drama In New Trailer For Season Two

‘Lady Whistledown’ and her crew are back for more messiness and drama in the second season of the Netflix hit ‘Bridgerton!! Read More

Kid Cudi Seemingly Wanted To Put The Paws On Paparazzi For Asking Him About Kanye West

Kid Cudi wasn’t here for anybody asking him anything about Kanye West. Read More

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Success of Lil Baby Collab “Do We Have A Problem?”: ‘I Don’t Need to Go #1. I Am #1’

Nicki Minaj is sending love to the Barbs this Valentine’s Day. Read More

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out Double Standard After Figure Skater Can Compete in Olympics Despite Failed Drug Test

Sha’Carri Richardson has questions. After Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was given the green light to compete at the 2022 Olympic games in Beijing, the U.S. sprinter asked the Olympics for answers on Twitter. Read More

Nick Cannon Sings About Wanting Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Back on New Song “Alone”

Nick Cannon celebrated Valentine’s Day by sharing his new single, “Alone,” which doubles as an ode to his ex-wife Mariah Carey. Read More

Wendy Williams Addresses Claims Regarding State of Her Mental Health After Wells Fargo Freezes Accounts

After her bank Wells Fargo froze her accounts to determine whether she needs a temporary guardianship, Wendy Williams has shut down claims regarding the state of her mental health. Read More

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer Are Hosting the Oscars

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, and Amy Schumer are hosting the Academy Awards in Los Angeles next month, Read More

Here’s How Much Drake Made on Super Bowl LVI Bets After Putting Up More Than $1.25 Million

After laying down $1.26 million on Super Bowl LVI bets, Drake ended up winning a sizable amount of money. Read More

Chicago Man Throws Snow at Wieners Circle Employee and Busts Glass Door With Object After Being Asked to Wear Mask (Video)

A customer in Chicago was caught on camera throwing snow at a restaurant employee and shattering glass allegedly all because he was asked to wear a mask. Read More

BeatBread Music Company Helps Independent Artist Come Up Without Signing To A Label

BeatBread, the pioneering music fintech business, is stepping up to support music talent by giving the bag to independent music artists. Read More

Romeo Miller Announces the Birth of His Daughter: ‘I’m a Girl Dad’ (Video)

Congratulations are in order for Romeo Miller and Drew Sangster! The new father announced the birth of the couple’s daughter on Monday. Read More

LeBron James Breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record for Most Combined Points in Regular Season and Playoffs

LeBron James has officially broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most combined points in the regular season and playoffs. Read More

Maralee Nichols Claims Tristan Thompson ‘Has Done Nothing’ to Support their Son

Tristan Thompson is being accused by his most recent baby mama of being a deadbeat father — already. Read More

Must Be Nice: Offset Surprises Cardi B with 6 Chanel Bags in a ‘Scavenger Hunt’ for Valentine’s Day [Photos]

Cardi B got not one, but SIX Chanel bags for Valentine’s Day 2022. Read More

LeBron James Really Wants The Lakers To Do A Parade With The Rams And Dodgers [Photo]

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title in 2019-20. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 2020. Read More

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tricia Ana Face Sliced In Hollywood Hills Fight

Love & Hip Hop star Tricia Ana, the ex of singer Akon, was seriously injured during a chaotic brawl at a Hollywood Hills bash.Read More

Mary J. Blige Explains Song Inspired By Having To Pay Ex Husband Lots Of Alimony: I Didn’t Have No Money To Pay My Rent

Mary J. Blige is laying it all on the line as she addresses her split from ex-husband Kendu Isaacs on her latest album. Read More

