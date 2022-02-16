The Bijou Star Files: Folks Might Not Be Going To Heaven On A Technicality

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 16, 2022:

Thousands Of Baptisms Believed To Be Invalid After Priest Uses The Incorrect Word For Decades

The rules on using the Baptismal Formula are strict. So, this means anyone who Rev. Andres baptized before June 17, 2021 will likely have to undergo the sacred ceremony again. Read More

ADRIAN PETERSON WILL NOT FACE FELONY CHARGE After Domestic Violence Arrest

Good news for Adrian Peterson … the NFL legend will NOT face felony domestic violence charges, despite initially being booked for the serious charge. Read More

PRINCE ANDREW SETTLES SEXUAL ABUSE LAWSUIT …With Epstein Victim Giuffre

Prince Andrew settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed the royal had sex with her when she was a minor. Read More

SIMONE BILES & JONATHAN OWENS WE’RE ENGAGED!!!

Zo Frost — the celeb jeweler who made the ring for the couple — tells TMZ Sports … Owens actually approached him several months ago to get the piece made. Read More

TREY SONGZ Dismiss Sexual Assault Suit, Judge …THERE’S WITNESS TAMPERING AFOOT!!!

Mitchell has responded to the allegations made by Trey and his team, saying, “I unequivocally denounce the allegations pled in Defendant Songz’s motion which is a desperate attempt to shift the narrative from his abhorrent and egregious behavior.” Read More

TYRESE GIBSON SELLING MANSION FOR $2,895,000… Transformer Included!!!

Tyrese Gibson sure knows how to sweeten a deal, and it’s paying off for him … to the tune of nearly $3 million. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Non-Profit, Pete & Thomas Organization Focused On Uplifting Underserved Communities

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t play about giving back to those in need. In the past, she’s donated $8k to help cover a fan’s funeral expenses, she collaborated with Popeyes and made a six-figure donation to non-profit Houston Random Acts of Kindness, but now she’s about to take things up a notch! As she celebrates her 27th birthday, the H-Town hottie announced she has launched her own non-profit organization. Read More

Coachella Drops All COVID-19 Precautions—Attendees Won’t Be Required To Show Vaccination Proof, Negative Test Results Or Wear Masks

As Coachella 2022 inches closer it was just announced that Coachella has decided to drop all COVID-19 precautions, meaning that vaccination status, test results, and mask mandates are officially not a factor. Read More

Judge Dismisses George Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Parents (Update)

A Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman’s lawsuit against the parents of Trayvon Martin, Black teen fatally shot by Zimmerman in 2012 while walking back from a store. Read More

Florida Deputy Arrested in Connection With Plot to Plant Drugs in Car of Innocent Man

A Florida deputy was fired and arrested after allegedly being involved in a revenge plot that aimed to frame an innocent man on drug charges. Read More

Snoop Dogg Says Death Row Will Be NFT Record Label: ‘I Want to Be the First Major in the Metaverse’

Snoop Dogg surprised fans in a devoted Clubhouse room yesterday, as the new owner of Death Row Records revealed plans for it to become the first NFT record label. Read More

Baby Blue Speaks on $24 Million PPP Loan Scam That Landed Him in Prison, Claims He Was Tricked Into It

Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue wants fans to learn from his mistakes. Read More

Woman Cured of HIV With New Transplant Method Involving Umbilical Cord Blood

A woman has been cured of HIV using a new transplant method, marking the third person to be cured, Read More

Lizzo Is Ready To Pose For Playboy After Getting Her Kitty Kat Pierced

Lizzo has long been the embodiment of fun and sexual liberation, and now, the “Truth Hurts” star is down to flaunt her goodies for Playboy. Read More

American Airlines Flight Attendant Hit Unruly Passenger With Coffee Pot To Prevent Him From Opening Door

An American Airlines flight attendant was forced to hit an unruly passenger over the head with a coffee pot to subdue the man, who was attempting to open the plane’s door mid-flight. Read More

Drake Pens Poem to Odell Beckham Jr. After Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Win

Singer-songwriter Drake penned a poem to Odell Beckham Jr. after his win with the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl LVI. Read More

Tristan Thompson Still Hasn’t Met Newborn Son According to Maralee Nichols

A rep close to Maralee Nichols is claiming that Tristan Thompson has been a deadbeat dad to the 2-month-old son the two share. Read More

New York Middle School Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Installing Cameras in Staff Bathroom

An upstate New York middle school teacher has been arrested after allegedly installing a hidden camerain a staff bathroom, a report said. Read More

COLUMBUS SHORTCHARGED WITH 2 MISDEMEANORS For Domestic Violence Case

Prosecutors are officially going after Columbus Short following his arrest for domestic violence … Read More

‘L&HH’ STAR MONIECE SLAUGHTER RESTRAINING ORDER ISSUED AFTER ATTACK AT CARDI PARTY

Moniece Slaughter is being ordered to stay the hell away from some folks who claim the “Love & Hip Hop” star attacked them at Cardi B‘s birthday party. Read More

TREY SONGZ SUED WOMAN SUES FOR $20M, CLAIMS ANAL RAPE …He Adamantly Denies

In a revised statement, a rep for Trey tells TMZ … “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault. Read More

