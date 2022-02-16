According to NBC4i, The Cincinnati Bengals have signed head coach Zac Taylor to an extension through the 2026 season.
The news comes just a few days after the Bengals’ 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. It was Cincinnati’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989.
“You just have to continue to learn from your experiences and let the people around you continue to do their job because we have really good people,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s first two years with the Bengals were rocky with the team going 6-25-1 with some calling for Taylor to be fired.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/bengals-sign-zac-taylor-to-extension-through-2026/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- 216 Day Honors: Radio One Cleveland Celebrates 4th Annual 216 Day!
- Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Passed
- Prayers: Singer Betty Davis Has Passed at The Age Of 77
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Paula Stewart
- Are YOU Cleveland’s Cutest Couple?
- Meet Your 2022 Future History Maker: Dameyonna Willis
- Meet Your Future History Makers 2022
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- The Bijou Star Files: Folks Might Not Be Going To Heaven On A Technicality
- Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026
- Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow suffered MCL sprain, does not need surgery
- University Of Texas Council Passes Resolution Defending Critical Race Theory, Lieutenant Gov. Gets All Whiny About It
- Ciara And Russell Wilson Left The Building As Soon As Baby Daddy Future Walked In
- Musiq Soulchild & Anthony Hamilton’s Valentine’s Verzuz Was Free and Lit
- #GirlDad: Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His First Child, Says He’s Been Waiting For This Moment His Entire Life
- Fox News Legal Expert Name Drops MLK In A Really Bad Take On Canada And The Trucker Blockades
- Corey Miller: I Love Aaron Donald, But He Is Not Better Than LT
Bengals sign Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com