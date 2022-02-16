- CLE
Home- CLE

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow suffered MCL sprain, does not need surgery

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Super Bowl: Rams vs Bengals

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, during his final press conference of the 2021-22 season, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said quarter back Joe Burrow suffered an MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss in Super Bowl LVI.

Taylor added the injury will not require surgery and was a re-aggravation of an injury he sustained in December.

Burrow won AP Comeback Player of the Year after tearing his ACL as a rookie last season.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/sports/zac-taylor-joe-burrow-suffered-mcl-sprain-does-not-need-surgery/

 

GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO

Famous Ohioans

33 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

 

The Latest:

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow suffered MCL sprain, does not need surgery  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Heineken Inspire Philadelphia Concert

Musiq Soulchild & Anthony Hamilton’s Valentine’s Verzuz Was…

 8 hours ago
01.30.65

Tyrese Gibson’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19

 1 day ago
01.01.70

On Sight: Kid Cudi Jumps At Reporter Who…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Nick Cannon Seemingly Wants Mariah Carey Back In…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close