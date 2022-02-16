Mike Florio: Tepper Should Have Fired Rhule Instead of Setting Him Up to Fail in ’22

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Panthers completed what will hopefully be their final round of hires for Matt Rhule’s rebuilt staff this offseason earlier this week with the hirings of Kevin M. Gilbride (tight ends coach), Joe Dailey (wide receivers coach) and Robert Kugler (assistant offensive line coach) to the offensive staff on Monday. This completed a revamp of the team’s offensive staff, which saw four members of this past year’s group either parted ways with or moved on from on their own, headlined by the in-season departure of offensive coordinator Joe Brady who was replaced earlier this offseason by former Giants head coach and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.

Earlier this morning, the Mac Attack boys discussed the staff changes with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, wondering if these moves are signs of good meddling from David Tepper and if this is enough to save Matt Rhule’s job. Florio thinks Tepper may have been a little too conservative.

“When you’re not willing to pay the buyout and move on from Matt Rhule, but you’re looking like maybe you want to move on from Matt Rhule, you make it much harder for him to put the staff together that he really needs. This is a situation where he didn’t meddle enough. He should have just started the coach and started over instead of having this mess that sets up Matt Rhule for failure in 2022.” -Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

