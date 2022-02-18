Listen Any & Everywhere You Go! Click Here To Download Our App For All The Exclusives!
The Outlet with Kei-Touch interviewed Dawn Moss, Executive VP The Carolina Kitchen, Miss Black USA 1996 & Founder, Good Girls Getting Better. We must start to understand “Behind Every Smile Is a Story” They addressed mental health, depression and suicide. They discussed the launch and importance of “The Queens Circle” national campaign. Dawn‘s initiative is a call to action to help women address and conquer mental health challenges.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
See More From The Outlet With Kei-Touch:
The First Black Woman Writer For SNL, Sylvia Traymore Morrison Joins The Outlet With Kei-Touch
Reflections on the Life, Legacy and Dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.- Kei-Touch
Kinyatta E. Gray, Author & CEO FlightsInStilettos LLC l The Outlet With Kei-Touch
READ MORE:
- Sympathetic Judge Sentences Kim Potter To Just 2 Years For Killing Daunte Wright
- The Outlet with Kei-Touch with guest Dawn Moss
- What Was Malcolm X Working On When He Was Assassinated?
The Outlet with Kei-Touch with guest Dawn Moss was originally published on woldcnews.com