The Outlet with Kei-Touch with guest Dawn Moss

The Outlet with Kei-Touch interviewed Dawn Moss, Executive VP The Carolina Kitchen, Miss Black USA 1996 & Founder, Good Girls Getting Better.  We must start to understand “Behind Every Smile Is a Story” They addressed mental health, depression and suicide. They discussed the launch and importance of “The Queens Circle” national campaign. Dawn‘s initiative is a call to action to help women address and conquer mental health challenges.

The Outlet with Kei-Touch with guest Dawn Moss

