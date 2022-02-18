The Outlet with Kei-Touch with guest Dawn Moss

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Outlet with Kei-Touch interviewed Dawn Moss, Executive VP The Carolina Kitchen, Miss Black USA 1996 & Founder, Good Girls Getting Better. We must start to understand “Behind Every Smile Is a Story” They addressed mental health, depression and suicide. They discussed the launch and importance of “The Queens Circle” national campaign. Dawn‘s initiative is a call to action to help women address and conquer mental health challenges.

