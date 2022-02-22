Arts & Entertainment
Lil Durk & India Royale Host Lavish Engagement Party Celebration

Rapper Lil Durk got on bended knee and asked longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, India Royale for her hand in marriage back in December. They two have been together for 4 years and have one beautiful child together. During his performance at WGCI’s Big Jam Concert he caught the entire audience by surprise when he paused the show to present Ms. Royale with an engagement ring to envy.

RELATED: Lil Durk &amp; India Royale Got Engaged, Goals Twitter Reacts

Although we don’t know the official wedding date for these two, we have a hunch that it may be coming sooner than later. The beautiful couple hosted a lavish engagement party over the holiday weekend filled with friends in family decked out in red. India who also has her own cosmetic line, India Royale Cosmetics was spotted rocking a juicy red lip that her future hubby made sure to shout out and promote via his Instagram account.

Check out this video recap of the lavish event.

