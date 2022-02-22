Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
close up of a protective ffp2 mask in the doctor's office during the coronavirus epidemic

Source: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS / Getty

Mask policies across the state are changing.

Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Those counties include Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties. Harford and Carroll counties have already dropped the mandates.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mask mandates for businesses have already expired.

Baltimore County will lift its indoor mask mandate for government buildings on February 28.

Baltimore City will continue to require masks until transmission reaches the CDC’s accepted level of low to moderate. According to the CDC, Baltimore’s transmission rate is still “substantial.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Carolina Panthers Media Availability

NFL’s Cam Newton Answers The Question Why He…

 4 hours ago
04.27.68
Festival Of Laughs

Tommy Davidson Said Jamie Foxx Was Mean, Now…

 4 hours ago
04.24.68
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 17 Michigan at Iowa

Juwan Howard Suspended For Remainder Of Season For…

 4 hours ago
04.19.68
2022 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk

MJB And Crew Brought The Cake Into Cleveland…

 4 hours ago
04.14.68
Exclusives
Close