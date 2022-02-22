LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We’re entering the third season of the Matt Rhule experiment in Carolina, and since he took over, the Panthers have yet to have a franchise QB lineup under center. That’s an area of focus for the team this off-season after they started three different signal-callers during last season’s 5-12 campaign. Carolina has been rumored to be interested in current 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Texans QB Deshaun Watson, as those are the two most desirable quarterbacks that might be available on the market this off-season. Yesterday, a new name emerged as there was a report that Carolina has called Minnesota about the potential availability of Kirk Cousins, who’s entering the final year of his contract with the Vikings. Cousins has had his struggles in the NFL both with Washington and now Minnesota, but when put in a situation to succeed, has proven to be more than capable of playing the position at a high level. Ellis Williams, Panthers beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, joined the Nick Wilson Show earlier today, to discuss what adding Cousins to the fold, could mean for the Panthers

“You watch a year of Sam Darnold, and you long for a Kirk Cousins, 350 yards, 3 touchdown game. I believe in Kirk, I don’t think there’s much of a chance he winds up in Carolina, but it would be a massive upgrade if it did happen”

Ellis Williams – Kirk Cousins Would be Massive Upgrade for Panthers at QB was originally published on wfnz.com

