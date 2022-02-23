The Bijou Star Files: Sherri’s In, Wendy’s Out But Holding Onto The Tea

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, February 23, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

WENDY WILLIAMS TV SHOW OFFICIALLY ENDS …It’s Sherri Shepherd’s Show Now

“The Wendy Williams Show” is no more … and it will become “Sherri.” Read More

Wendy Williams’ Rep Questions ‘the Source’ of Host’s Instagram Post Amid Fate of Her Talk Show [Photo]

Earlier today Wendy William’s rep, Howard Bragman made a statement in regards to his client. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Announces Return to Daytime TV with Her Own Talk Show Sherri: ‘My Dream Come True’

Sherri Shepherd speaks out on her return to Daytime TV. Read More

EARTHQUAKE NEW SPECIAL’S A GAME CHANGER!!!All Thanks to Dave Chappelle

Stand-up comedian Earthquake has the biggest platform of his more than 30-year career, and he’s giving Dave Chappelle all the props for giving him the big break. Read More

AHMAUD ARBERY’S KILLERS FEDERAL HATE CRIMES VERDICT IN …Guilty On All Counts

The men who chased down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery committed a hate crime in the process of their fatal actions … and they’ve all just been convicted of that offense. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Carl Crawford After He Comments About Their Ongoing Battle In Court: “This Dude Never Know WTF Is Going On With His Business”

On Tuesday, Carl Crawford, the CEO of 1501 Entertainment, shared a headline that stated that Megan Thee Stallion filed a request to dismiss her lawsuit against him and J. Prince without prejudice. Read More

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Passes Away At The Age Of 27 After Falling From A Miami Building

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away after a tragic accident, Zoe fell out of a third-floor window of a Miami building. Read More

Aww! Former ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Castmate Kat Tat Is Expecting Baby Number Two

Kat Tat formally from “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” shared that she and her NFL baller boyfriend, Jamie Collins were expecting another child together. Read More

Jasmine Guy To Produce A Biopic About The Late Afeni Shakur

The film “Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story” has actress, director, and writer, Jasmine Guy on board as executive producer. Read More

Taye Diggs And Apryl Jones Seemingly Confirm Their Relationship With First Red Carpet Appearance

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have possibly made things red carpet official after spending time together the last few months! Read More

Cardi B Shares She Gets Over $1M For Shows With Just One Album

While on Twitter, the rapper posted a screenshot of a conversation between her and her agent. Read More

Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger Join Forces to Launch Slap Fighting Championship Event

Former California Governor and box office sensation Arnold Schwarzenegger is teaming up with Logan Paul to launch the Slap Fighting Championship. Read More

Florida Woman Charged With Murder After Being Accused of Stabbing Husband 140 Times

A South Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her husband, who was physically disabled, more than 140 times. Read More

Jamaican Police Officer Charged With Smuggling Cocaine After U.S Customs Finds the Drug Inside Her Vagina, Stomach

A police officer from Jamaica is being charged with smuggling cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it, after allegedly hiding it in and on her body, Read More

Police Say 4-Year-Old Fired Gun at Them While Arresting Father at McDonald’s, Claim Man Encouraged Son

A Utah father who was arrested for threatening McDonald’s drive-thru employees over an incorrect order is now being charged with felony child abuse after his 4-year-old son fired a weapon at police officers. Read More

Nick Cannon’s Ex Jessica White Reacts to People Trolling Her for Supporting Him Despite Breakup

Jessica White is defending her relationship with her former flame, Nick Cannon. Read More

Benzino Publicly Apologizes to Daughter Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj Over Collab Claim

Benzino has made a public apology after claiming that his daughter Coi Leray had a collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the way. Read More

T.I. Responds After Godfrey Slams Rapper for Performing Stand-Up After Him

After the Nebraskan comedian Godfrey took issue with T.I.’s recent stand-up attempt, the Atlanta rapper took to social media to clap back at certain comments he made. Read More

Dame Dash on ‘jeen-yuhs’ and How Kanye Became ‘Our New Michael Jackson’

Dame Dash is opening up about his thoughts on Coodie and Chike’s jeen-yuhs. Read More

Kerry Washington Recreate Rosa Parks Mugshot As Part Of Her #BlackHERStory Series

As Black History Month draws to a close, Kerry Washington is paying homage to Rosa Parks by recreating her 1955 mugshot. Read More

White Influencer Who Identifies as “Transracial” Wants “Korean Sized” Penis Reduction, Sparks Outrage

Controversial British YouTuber Oli London says they want a penis reduction surgery and wants it to be “100% Korean” sized. Read More

Romance Scammers Swindled $547M From Love-Seekers in 2021

With docs such as “The Tinder Swindler” shining a new light on romance scams, the Federal Trade Commission has revealed that these emotional cons have seen a shocking increase. Read More

New COVID-19 Variant Stealth BA.2 Can Reinfect People Who Have Had BA. 1 Variant Already

According to a recent study, Stealth BA. 2 is the new COVID-19 variant that can reinfect people who have already had B.A. 1. Read More

Snapchat Announces Live Location Tool to Share Location in Real-Time

Snapchat announced that users will now be able to share their location in real-time in order “to safely explore the world around them.” Read More

Cardi B Responds After Tasha K Says She “Ain’t Got It” Following $4M Judgment in Defamation Case [Video]

That was exactly Cardi B’s mood after Youtuber Tasha K claimed that she didn’t have the nearly $4 million she was ordered to pay after losing a landmark defamation case against the rapper. Read More

Woman Bribed Students With Vape Pens in Exchange for Sex

Parents in a small Tennessee town are sickened to learn that a trusted community member had sex with multiple students in exchange for vape pens. Read More

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray of Foot Injury & Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown continues to call out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for forcing him to play through a foot injury and is now taking aim at former friend Tom Brady. Read More

Kanye West Says He Made $2.2 Million Off Stem Player, Despite ‘Donda 2’ Not Released

Kanye West’s desire to bet on himself has been his mindset for over 20 years. As fans begin to relive the early stages of Ye with his Jeen-Yuhs documentary, his newest endeavor has reportedly put plenty of money in his pocket. Read More

Drake’s Alleged Stalker Files Restraining Order Against Him

As if this all couldn’t get any stranger, Drake is once again being confronted with legal action from his alleged stalker. Read More

Not So Fast: Queen Elizabeth II Is Alive Despite Rumors of Her Passing, Multiple Sources Confirm

Queen Elizabeth II is alive. Read More

Wack 100 Claims Kodak Black Was Shot Over Inappropriate Comments About Lauren London

It’s been a little over a week since Kodak Black was shot and injured outside of a party hosted by Justin Bieber in West Hollywood, California. Now, after much speculation about what led to this altercation, Wack 100 says he has all the answers. Read More

ZAC STACY HIT WITH FIVE CHARGES… Over Alleged August Attack On Ex

More trouble for ex-NFL running back Zac Stacy … TMZ Sports has learned he’s been hit with five more criminal charges, these stemming from an alleged August attack on his ex. Read More

Cleveland police investigating sex video of Ginn Academy teacher that was sent to more than 200 students

Cleveland Police are investigating how a sex video involving a teacher and her boyfriend was sent to more than 200 students at the Ginn Academy. Read More

What a birthday! Baby girl born on 2/22/2022 at 2:22 a.m.

The date and time isn’t the only thing that made baby Judah Grace’s arrival so special! Her mommy, Aberli, is a cancer survivor. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: