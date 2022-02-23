Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

With Da Brat still enjoying the honeymoon phase — congratulations to her and Judy again! — Maria More fills in once again to deliver today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the latest roundup, we’ve got news on the millions that Kanye has already made off his new Stem Player streaming device, the millions Tasha K doesn’t have for Cardi B and the millions of The Weeknd’s fans that will be soon get to enjoy his new album documentary in partnership with Amazon Prime.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear more on those stories in today’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood Welcome Their…

 8 hours ago
02.23.22
An Evening with Jasmine Guy And The Avery Sharpe Trio

Jasmine Guy Is Giving Us Our Next Must…

 9 hours ago
02.23.22
"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens

Kyle Rittenhouse Is Suing Whoopi Goldberg For Calling…

 10 hours ago
02.23.22
Carolina Panthers Media Availability

NFL’s Cam Newton Answers The Question Why He…

 1 day ago
02.22.22
Exclusives
Close