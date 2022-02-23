Joe Person: The Panthers Need At Least 2 New Starting Offensive Linemen

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Panthers Beat Writer covering the team for The Athletic joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of The Clubhouse to look at some external free-agent options, and if the biggest internal free agents will stay or go.

Joe first weighed in on the QB market for the Panthers and the rumors of Kirk Cousins possibly being a target as he said it’s all premature to him and the Panthers will be linked to every QB who could be traded this offseason and that includes Deshaun Watson depending on his situation this offseason.

When it came to the Free Agents, Joe pointed out that the Panthers could go looking for a Safety as Justin Burris is probably gone and Jeremy Chinn might be moved up a little bit which Joe thinks Safety will be a big priority during Free Agency especially if it is a playmaking safety.

Joe then looked at the O-Line as he said they just can’t get a tackle at 6 and call it a day as they need to get 2 or maybe even 3 new starters especially someone at Guard as Joe is a fan of Laken Tomlinson as a top-tier option and Joe pointed out that former Panthers G Andrew Norwell could be in play for a return if the price is right.

Things ended with the situation surrounding Haason Reddick and if the Panthers will be able to keep the former first-round pick as Joe doesn’t know right now due to the cap situation along with a need for a QB but Joe says if the market is now crazy for him then a deal maybe could happen to have him return to Carolina for the 2022 season.

