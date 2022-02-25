BLM Activist Quintez Brown Charged With Attempted Murder !?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We all know the chant ‘no justice, no peace’ heard world wide during protest over racial and judicial injustices. The words chanted are a call for action when there is no justice, the chant, is the no peace. Black Lives Matter has been our hub to action against the entitled who feel they have a right to treat people undignified, a bull horn against injustices carried out across America, a voice to those who are incarcerated unjustly or murdered unceremoniously. Black Lives Matter is the noise, the peace stealers that are there to help bring about change. So it is disheartening to hear that an activist for Black Lives Matter, Quintez Brown has been charged with attempted murder.

21 year old Quintez Brown, a prominent BLM activist, was charged last week with attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg inside the campaign office in Louisville.

According to the reports on February 14, 2022 Quintez Brown, who was himself running for a seat on the Louisville metro council, allegedly walked into the campaign headquarters of Greenberg and fired multiple shots at him using a 9mm handgun. Thank God no one was hurt. Police say Quintez Brown was found with a loaded 9mm magazine in his pocket and a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines inside a bag.

Quintez Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Quintez Brown is out on a $100,000 bond that was paid by a local community organization.

