According to NBC4i, Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.
Although the week’s cases are slightly higher than last week’s 3,460, they’re only the second-smallest weekly increase this school year since NBC4 began tracking in September.
Like with Ohio’s cases overall, those reported among school students and staff have dropped dramatically since a peak in January. Just a month ago, schools reported 23,354 new cases, more than six times higher than Thursday’s count.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/ohio-school-covid-19-cases-again-under-4000-this-week/
Ohio school COVID-19 cases again under 4,000 this week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com