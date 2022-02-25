Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One Thing You Have To Do Before You Die?! [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

It’s never an easy conversation to talk about mortality, but somehow we found a way to include it in today’s “Trending Topics” report and had the whole studio cracking up!

All we had to do was pose one very thought-provoking question: what’s on your bucket list?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From Eva’s desire to join the “mile high club” to Special K’s dream of driving cross-country in a drop top, it’s safe to say the RSMS crew have some interesting goals before they meet our maker. Things got even more wild when we opened up the phone lines, which ranged from women that wanted to have sex outside of their race for the first time to one man that simply wanted to jump off a cliff into crisp clear waters.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

What are some of the things on your own bucket list? Let us know after checking out “Trending Topics” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Fill In The Blank Friday: What Is One Thing You Have To Do Before You Die?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Tank -- Majic Summer Block Party

R&B Singer Tank and Young Bleu Go At…

 7 hours ago
02.25.22
7th Annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards

BLM Activist Quintez Brown Charged With Attempted Murder…

 7 hours ago
02.25.22
2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon - Arrivals

MC Lyte Opens Up About Her Divorce [VIDEO]

 1 day ago
02.24.22
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere

Singer Monica Goes ‘LIVE’ On Plumber That Took…

 1 day ago
02.24.22
Exclusives
Close