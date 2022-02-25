Tea Party: Wendy Williams May Be Starting A Podcast + Kim Kardashian Asks The Courts To Be Single

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Gary is out today, but the tea is still hot enough for another edition of our “Tea Party” hosted by his RSMS co-hosts.

Heating up in the headlines today includes a report that Wendy Williams may be looking to sue her former producers on The Wendy Williams Show following the viral cancellation of her long-running daytime talk show in favor of replacement Sherri Shepherd. In addition to that, she also may be returning to the platform of her unfiltered radio days by joining the world of podcasting for a deal that’s rumored to be in the multimillions.

In another ongoing report, Kim Kardashian is practically begging a court to end her marriage with controversial rapper Kanye West in hopes that it will help him move on and finally realize the facts: their near-decade spanning relationship is officially irreparable.

Get a breakdown on both of these stories in our special “Tea Party” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

Also On 93.1 WZAK: