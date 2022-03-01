- CLE
Cleveland’s Own Becomes First Black Woman With Restaurant at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tiwanna Scott-Williams is on a roll. Shout out to her!

Per News 5 Cleveland: 

Former nurse becomes first Black woman to open permanent restaurant in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you asked Tiwanna Scott-Williams over four years ago if she imagined that she’d be as successful as she is today, her response would be no.

“I’m still amazed, I have to pause and really absorb what’s really going on because I don’t stop,” said Williams.

Williams worked as a nurse for years, but food has always been in her bloodline, so she started catering as a hobby.

Finish this story @ News 5 Cleveland by [Clicking Here]

Cleveland’s Own Becomes First Black Woman With Restaurant at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

