Cleveland’s Own Becomes First Black Woman With Restaurant at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tiwanna Scott-Williams is on a roll. Shout out to her!
Per News 5 Cleveland:
Former nurse becomes first Black woman to open permanent restaurant in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you asked Tiwanna Scott-Williams over four years ago if she imagined that she’d be as successful as she is today, her response would be no.
“I’m still amazed, I have to pause and really absorb what’s really going on because I don’t stop,” said Williams.
Williams worked as a nurse for years, but food has always been in her bloodline, so she started catering as a hobby.
Finish this story @ News 5 Cleveland by [Clicking Here]
