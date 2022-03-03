- CLE
Bill getting rid of concealed carry permit requirements heads to DeWine’s desk

According to NBC4i, The Ohio House of Representatives voted on proposed legislation Wednesday that eliminates a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm in the state.

By a vote of 57-35, the House passed Senate Bill 215, after it moved through the House Government Oversight Committee Tuesday.

As some amendments were added to the legislation, the Senate had to give a final sign-off Wednesday, but the bill is now heading to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine‘s desk.

Bob Cornwell, Executive Director of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, representing sheriffs across Ohio, told FOX 8 that they are “neutral” on the bill, because of an amendment which was added Wednesday.

