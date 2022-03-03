Bill getting rid of concealed carry permit requirements heads to DeWine’s desk

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, The Ohio House of Representatives voted on proposed legislation Wednesday that eliminates a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who are legally eligible to own and carry a firearm in the state.

By a vote of 57-35, the House passed Senate Bill 215, after it moved through the House Government Oversight Committee Tuesday.

As some amendments were added to the legislation, the Senate had to give a final sign-off Wednesday, but the bill is now heading to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine‘s desk.

Bob Cornwell, Executive Director of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, representing sheriffs across Ohio, told FOX 8 that they are “neutral” on the bill, because of an amendment which was added Wednesday.

