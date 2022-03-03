Macy Gray to represent Ohio on ‘American Song Contest’

According to NBC4i, NBC has announced the 56 artists set to perform on “American Song Contest,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.
NBC’s new series is based on “Eurovision Song Contest,” one of the longest-running television shows in history with 65 seasons.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The artists span a wide range of notoriety and will represent all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C., according to the network.
NBC revealed the list includes “undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons.”
Representing Ohio will be Grammy Award winner and Canton native Macy Gray. The R&B singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late ’90s
with the hit “I Try.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. Joe BurrowSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Simone BilesSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Regina KingSource:WENN 3 of 33
4. Halle BerrySource:Getty 4 of 33
5. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom 5 of 33
6. Sarah Jessica Parker6 of 33
7. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 7 of 33
8. Luke PerrySource:WENN 8 of 33
9. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. AvantSource:Radio One Digital 11 of 33
12. Logan PaulSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. Jake PaulSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. Eddie LevertSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. Lebron JamesSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. Anita Baker16 of 33
17. Hal williamsSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Steven Spielberg18 of 33
19. Gerald LevertSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. John Legend20 of 33
21. Katie Holmes21 of 33
22. Dave Chappelle22 of 33
23. Kid Cudi23 of 33
24. Drew Carey24 of 33
25. Nancy Wilson25 of 33
26. Neil Armstrong26 of 33
27. Phillip Michael Thomas27 of 33
28. Thomas Edison28 of 33
29. Kym Whitley29 of 33
30. Steve Harvey30 of 33
31. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING 31 of 33
32. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 33 of 33
The Latest:
- Donate to the St. Jude Radiothon
- Win $1000 With WZAK!!
- Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Passed
- March 4: New Edition with Charlie Wilson & Jodeci!!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- The Bijou Star Files: Mourning The Death Of Rapper Young Dolph
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Cleveland Clinic is the World’s Number 2 Ranked Hospital
- Bill getting rid of concealed carry permit requirements heads to DeWine’s desk
- Macy Gray to represent Ohio on ‘American Song Contest’
- What’s Trending: Have You Ever Traced Your Roots Using Genetic Testing? [WATCH]
- Beyoncé Said THIS About Tyler Perry’s Reenactment Of Her Coachella Performance [WATCH]
- Teyana Taylor Claps Back At TikTok Rumors Alleging Drug Abuse And Iman Shumpert Cheating
- Beyoncé’s Reaction to MaChella in “A Madea Homecoming”
- Did Kanye Go Too Far? Creepy Burying Pete Davidson Alive Music Video
- The Bijou Star Files: FL Gov Tells Kids Their Ridiculous For Wearing Masks
Macy Gray to represent Ohio on ‘American Song Contest’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com