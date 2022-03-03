- CLE
Home- CLE

Macy Gray to represent Ohio on ‘American Song Contest’

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
The Dinah Shore Weekend's 30th Anniversary

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

 

According to NBC4i, NBC has announced the 56 artists set to perform on “American Song Contest,” hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

NBC’s new series is based on “Eurovision Song Contest,” one of the longest-running television shows in history with 65 seasons.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The artists span a wide range of notoriety and will represent all 50 states, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C., according to the network.

NBC revealed the list includes “undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons.”

Representing Ohio will be Grammy Award winner and Canton native Macy Gray. The R&B singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late ’90s

with the hit “I Try.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO

Famous Ohioans

33 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

 

 

The Latest:

Macy Gray to represent Ohio on ‘American Song Contest’  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming assets

Beyoncé’s Reaction to MaChella in “A Madea Homecoming”

 10 hours ago
03.03.22
Kanye West Eazy Video

Did Kanye Go Too Far? Creepy Burying Pete…

 10 hours ago
03.03.22
President Biden Departs White House For Wisconsin

Joe Biden Coming After PPP Fraud With A…

 1 day ago
03.02.22
A TGC1 track inspection car at the Beford Park subway statio

Man Who Smeared Feces In Woman’s Face In…

 1 day ago
03.02.22
Exclusives
Close