The Bijou Star Files: Johnny Brown AKA Bookman From ‘Good Times’ Has Passed

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 7, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

‘GOOD TIMES’ STAR JOHNNY BROWN DEAD AT 84

Johnny Brown, who played housing project superintendent Nathan Bookman on the massively hit show “Good Times,” has died. Read More

TikTok & Netflix Suspends Services In Russia Amid The Ongoing Invasion Of Ukraine–TikTok Suspends New Content & Live Streaming Due To New ‘Fake News’ Law

The list of companies that have suspended their services in Russia continues to grow. On Sunday, TikTok and Netflix joined the list. Read More

Mastercard And Visa Suspend Operations In Russia Effective Immediately

Credit card companies Visa and Mastercard have suspended their operations in Russia effective immediately. Read More

WNBA STAR BRITTNEY GRINER DETAINED IN RUSSIA ON DRUG CHARGE Could Face 10 Yrs In Prison

Brittney Griner, WNBA superstar and 2x Olympic gold medalist, was reportedly detained in Russia after customs officials say they found hashish oil in the hoopers luggage … and she could now face 10 years in prison. Read More

BRITTNEY GRINER WIFE’S THANKS FOR SUPPORT …During Russia Detainment

Brittney Griner‘s wife is breaking her silence since news broke about the WNBA star being detained in Russia — and her first message is one of gratitude. Read More

KIM K Quick Trip in Paris …WHAT ARE YA, YELLOW?!?

Kim Kardashian made a splash in Paris, and then made for a clean getaway — because she was only in town for about 24 hours before hightailing it outta there. Read More

KANYE WEST’S GF CHANEY JONES I’M NOT JUST A KIM K LOOK-ALIKE …Here’s a Bit About Me!!!

Kanye West‘s girlfriend, Chaney Jones, has been getting compared to Kim Kardashian — and for good reason — but it seems she wants the world to know … she’s her own woman. Read More

‘THE BATMAN’ LABELED ‘WOKE,’ TOO POLITICAL …By Conservative Critics

While Robert Pattinson‘s turn as “The Batman” is being praised by many, a small group of conservatives are clutching their pearls … claiming the flick is too woke for its own good. Read More

YE Divorce Sucks …HERE’S A POEM TO PROVE IT!!!

It’s no secret Kanye West is down in the dumps about the end of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, but now he’s put his pain into words … and without lashing out at Pete Davidson. Read More

TIKTOK CHEMICAL PEEL VICTIM I’M TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST ATLANTA SPA, Didn’t Do This for Clout

Neyo White went viral after a trip to a Georgia spa turned into a trip from hell … and now he says he’s taking legal action. Read More

DRAKE ALLEGED STALKER WANTS ME DEAD …I Need Protection ASAP!!!

Drake is seeking court-ordered protection from a woman he claims keeps showing up at his home and wishing death upon him. Read More

McDonald’s Sued For $900M By Company That Worked To Repair Ice Cream Machines

A Delaware-based company responsible for the device that repairs the ice-cream machines has filed legal action against the company on Tuesday. Kytch is suing for $900 million in a new lawsuit. Read More

DaBaby Says He Wouldn’t Have Done Anything Differently Following Recent Events That Played Out On Social Media

DaBaby has had some family drama play out on social media, and now he’s addressing the situation head-on in his latest interview… Read More

Ciara Seemingly Responds To Omeretta & Latto’s ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Remix, Latto Says It’s Not A Diss

Omeretta had social media in shambles when she dropped her single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” last month. The rapper made an anthem that outlined the metropolitan areas of Atlanta, and stated that those residents were not part of the actual city of Atlanta. Read More

Jeannie Mai Says Breastfeeding Has Been “Even More Difficult Than Giving Birth” For Her

Jeannie Mai has been doing this mommy thing for about two months now and not only is she killing it, she has been opening up about her personal journey through motherhood with the world. Read More

Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan Team Up For ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

It looks like Will Smith’s 2007 box office hit “I Am Legend,” will be getting a sequel, and Michael B. Jordan will be joining him for the film as well. Read More

Cardi B Asks Federal Judge To Permanently Ban Tasha K From Continuing To Spread “Harmful And Disgusting Lies” About Her Online

Weeks after she was awarded a massive $4 million-dollar judgement against blogger Tasha K for defamation, Cardi B is now asking a federal judge to permanently stop Tasha from continuing to post “harmful and disgusting lies” about her via her YouTube channel and social media accounts. Read More

D.L. Hughley On Kanye West and Kim Kardashian: ‘He is Stalking Her’

D.L. Hughley has had enough of Ye’s Instagram behavior. Read More

Russell Wilson Asks Ciara For More Babies: “Just Give Me One More At Least”

On Thursday, Ciara was the guest host on The Ellen Degeneres show, and her husband Russell Wilson joined her. Read More

New York Activists File Complaint To Stop Merchants On Amazon From Selling ‘White Privilege’ Cards

Activists at the Crisis Action Center were outraged and demanded the company stop selling “White Privilege Card–Trumps Everything” cards. The cards that resemble a credit card show membership is valid since birth and good thru death. Read More

‘The Batman’ Earns Second Best Pandemic Era Opening With $128.5 Million at Box Office

The Batman earned $128.5 million at the domestic box office this weekend, making it the biggest debut of 2022 and the second-largest launch in the pandemic era, behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened to a staggering $253 million in December…Read More

Video Shows Rick Ross Having Some Trouble Riding a Camel on Dubai Trip

Rick Ross has been obviously enjoying himself in Dubai, with his activities including a camel ride. Read More

Dr. Dre’s Attorney Releases Statement on Ownership of ‘The Chronic’ Following Snoop’s Death Row Label Acquisition

It appears Death Row Records doesn’t own The Chronic after all. Read More

Kourtney Kardashian Says She Felt Like a ‘Character’ on ‘KUWTK’

Kourtney Kardashian is opening up about her time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and her memories aren’t all that positive. Read More

Ohio Man Arrested After Holding Gun to Girlfriend’s Head for Her Having Job Opporunities

An Ohio man is facing charges after he allegedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head because he was upset she had job opportunities. Read More

23-Year-Old Nurse Aide Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Elderly Men

A former 23-year-old who worked at an assisted living facility is accused of sexually assaulting elderly men there. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Wants Wendy Williams As A Guest On Her Talk Show

Sherri Shepherd says she would love to have Wendy Williams as a guest on her new talk show. She also adds that she’s “thankful” to be chosen to be the permanent-guest host for Wendy’s show. Read More

Nas Is Being Sued By A Photographer After Sharing A Photo Of Himself and 2Pac

Nas is in hot water after posting a picture of him and 2pac to social media. Read More

Tory Lanez Being Sued For Unpaid Mortgage Payments On His Miami Home

Tory Lanez cannot stay out of trouble. In addition to his shooting charges involving Megan Thee Stallion, Tory is now being sued for unpaid mortgage payments. Read More

Kyrie Irving Makes History Naming Stepmom As His Agent, First Black Woman Representing An Active NBA Player

Kyrie Irving made a historic move when he hired his stepmom to represent him. Shetellia Riley Irving is the first Black woman representing an active NBA player, Read More

HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ Advocates Says DaBaby Hasn’t Kept Any Of His Promises, Return To Rolling Loud Is “A Slap In The Face”

HIV and LGBTQ advocates are still unhappy with DaBaby and say his upcoming Rolling Loud performance is a “slap in the face.” Read More

LeBron James Says He Should Be In The Best Scorer Conversation; “It Pisses Me Off” [Video]

LeBron James wants people to put some respect on his scoring abilities. Read More

The Grammy’s Honor 5 Women Essential To Rap: Cardi B, MC Lyte, Lil’ Kim, and More

The Grammy’s is paying homage to several female rappers who have pushed the culture forward and shaped the world of hip-hop. Read More

Global COVID death toll hits 6 million in 2 years of pandemic

The grim milestone comes even as the U.S. is shedding masks and many businesses are returning to the office. Read More

