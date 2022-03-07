Ellis Williams: The Panthers Want To Be Players In Free Agency

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Carolina Panthers Beat Reporter for the Charlotte Observer Ellis Williams joined Kyle Bailey on Monday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he looked at the halted construction of the Panthers headquarters in Rock Hill, and the massive contract restructurings the Panthers have made in the last 3 days.

The conversation with Ellis started over the Panthers halting on their construction of a team facility in Rock Hill as the city has failed to make payment in over a year as Ellis said it is a very discouraging situation and it is not good for something so big to be halted and at this point, this story could go in a multitude of ways moving forward.

The attention then shifted to the contract restructures of both RT Taylor Moton and LB Shaq Thompson as Ellis was impressed with how much they have opened up with just 2 restructures and he thinks it shows the Panthers are serious about the upcoming free agency class to find some potential offensive line and even a veteran QB to compete with or replace Sam Darnold.

Later on in the interview, Kyle asked about the Panthers asking price for a potential trade with RB Christian McCaffrey as Ellis told Kyle:

“I understand the rumblings about Christian McCaffrey and smart teams should call about trading for him, but giving up your best player for 65 cents on the dollar doesn’t really put you in position to win now or in the future.”

