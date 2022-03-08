The Bijou Star Files: Julia & Ye Split But She’s Keeping The Birkin Bag

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 8, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Julia Fox Says She’s Keeping the Birkin Bag She Got From Kanye West

Julia Fox‘s romance with Kanye West may have ended but not her ownership of her black ostrich leather Hermès Birkin bag he gave her for her 32nd birthday. Read More

DRAKE BUY MY HIDDEN HILLS ESTATE …You Only Live Once!!!

Drake is looking to unload his “Yolo Estate” — he just listed the Hidden Hills mansion, and the place looks like a luxury resort. Read More

Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Was Willing To Walk Away From The NFL Partnership Over Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg in an interview revealed that Jay Z, who partnered with the league in 2019, gave the NFL an ultimatum. It was either the performers of the show were allowed to remain true to their brand, or he was reportedly walking away from the partnership with the NFL. Read More

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Rihanna Love For Her Pregnancy Fashion As She Shares A Throwback Photo Of Herself

Jada Pinkett-Smith took to Instagram to show Rihanna some love for her recent pregnancy looks, while also sharing an image of herself, and showing off how she dressed during her pregnancy as well. Read More

DaBaby Talks About Altercation With Brandon Bills, Related Lawsuit And Parenting Daughter With DaniLeigh

DaBaby addressed the physical altercation between him, his crew and Brandon Bills in February. Apparently, the artist still feels “scared of that situation.” Read More

Richard Sherman Pleads Guilty To Misdemeanor Following 2021 Incident (Update)

NFL players have been in the news all day today. Former Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman has found himself back in the spotlight after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges and a traffic violation. Read More

Donald Glover Gives Quinta Brunson Her Flowers For Creating ‘Abbott Elementary’

There’s few feelings that hit like knowing your community supports you and appreciates your art. Quinta Brunson recently got the opportunity to bask in that support and appreciation after receiving her flowers from Donald Glover. Read More

Senate Passes Anti-Lynching Act After 200 Failed Attempts, President Biden Expected To Sign It Into Law This Week

After 200 failed attempts, Congress has finally passed a bill that makes lynching a federal hate crime. Known as the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, the Bill is expected to be signed into law by President Biden this week. Read More

The Supreme Court Announces That They Will Not Review Bill Cosby’s Overturned Conviction (Update)

Last year, Pennsylvania prosecutors asked the Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby’s overturned conviction in his sexual assault case. On Monday, the court reached a decision and decided not to review the case, leaving in place the previous decision made by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Read More

A Box of Human Heads Meant for Medical Research Was Stolen From a Truck in Denver

A parked van was broken into in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood Thursday, and a blue-and-white box containing human heads was stolen. Read More

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Says She and Her Family Have Been Subjected to ‘Death Wishes’

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina posted a series of tweets Monday, revealing she’s been “harassed on a daily basis” and received death threats. Read More

Why Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ Won’t Be Eligible for Billboard Charts

So far Donda 2 is only available via Kanye West’s Stem Player, just as he promised, but along with that comes the caveat that it won’t appear on the charts. Read More

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart Announce Co-Headlining Comedy Tour

Shortly after Chris Rock announced he would embark on the Ego Death World Tour this year, Kevin Hart has confirmed he’ll do a short co-headlining run with his fellow comic this July. Read More

Nicki Minaj Shares Take on Women Faking Orgasms, Says She and Drake Discussed Him Executive Producing Her Album

In a series of tweets, Nicki Minaj has said she will “never understand” why some women fake orgasms with their partners. Read More

How African students in Ukraine are leading their own rescue efforts

“There was a need to support Black people because they weren’t getting the support or access,” said organizer Patricia Daley. “There was a gap and we bridged it.” Read More

New Jersey Man Convicted of Killing Two Kids and a Woman Over a Facebook Post

According to officials, a New Jersey man was convicted of murdering two children and a college student and stabbing three others during a 2016 home invasion because one of the victims had reposted a Facebook alert about him. Read More

Experts Say Frozen Pizzas and Other Frozen Foods Like French Fries and Packaged Dinners Are Ruining People’s Health

Experts say there are a number of frozen foods that aren’t good for your health, one of which is frozen pizza. Read More

Body of Woman Found Dumped in Home Septic Tank; Handyman Arrested

A handyman in Florida has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in the septic tank of her home over the weekend. Read More

Texas Airbnb Host Secretly Filmed Guests Having Sex, Took More Than 2,000 Photos of Guests Naked

A Texas Airbnb host faces 15 counts of invasive visual recording after police found over 2,100 images of naked guests and guests engaged in sexual intimacy. Read More

Andrew Cuomo Blames “Cancel Culture” on Epic Political Downfall

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke out about his ongoing sexual misconduct investigation and epic political downfall at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn. He also blamed cancel culture on his downfall. Read More

YouTube Wants More Podcasters to Film Their Shows; Reportedly Offering Individual Content Creators $50,000

YouTube is reportedly looking to pay podcasters to add video to their shows. Read More

Gasoline Prices Continue to Rise to Their Highest Levels Since 2008, With National Gas Average Reaching More Than $4.00

Due to supply concerns connected to Russia’s Ukraine invasion, gasoline prices rose to their highestlevel since 2008 on Sunday. Read More

Queen Elizabeth II Returns to All Official Duties and Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Covid Diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth II has resumed her official duties and made her first public appearance since recovering from COVID-19. Read More

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi Come Together to Produce Upcoming ‘Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit’; Chaka Khan, City Girls and More to Perform

Mary J. Blige and Pepsi are teaming up with Live Nation Urban to bring audiences the upcoming concert music festival “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit.” Read More

Messy: Kanye West ‘Likes’ Sexy Photo of Kim Kardashian’s Ex-BFF Larsa Pippen

When Julia Fox called Kanye West “the ultimate stunt queen” — she may have been right. Read More

Tamera Mowry-Housley Says Hosting “The Real Was Like Going to Battle” [Video]

Tamera Mowry-Housley is looking back at her long career. Read More

‘Bel-Air’ Will Bring Back The Original Aunt Viv Actresses As ‘Fresh Prince’ Guest Stars [Photos]

Bel-Air is about to get a blast from The Fresh Prince‘s past. Read More

Rep. Hank Johnson calls for President Biden to Address Lack of Federal Advertising Dollars with Black-Owned Media [Photo]

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) study in 2016 found over a five-year period that the federal government spent more than $5 billion on advertising but Black-owned businesses received only $51 million. Read More

