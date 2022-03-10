RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Queen Talk’ | Episode 58

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We have a special guest at The Undressing Room. Queen Naija joins us to give us details about her latest single and she also chimes in on the biggest viral stories of the week. Find out about a support group for men whose wives abandoned them and more relationship violations that the ladies undress.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Would you pick your new man over your friends?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

It’s Spring Break! Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to get your warm-weather gear together.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Queen Talk’ | Episode 58  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Snowfall Season 5, Episode 4

BIG UP’s: It’s Official, Snowfall Is ‘Most Watched…

 15 hours ago
03.09.22
Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg Goes All The Way In On…

 17 hours ago
03.09.22
Jackson State University Football Coach Deion Sanders on the field

Deion Sanders Had To Have 2 Toes Amputated…

 18 hours ago
03.09.22
Keyshia Cole x Uncensored

Keyshia Cole Had To Learn Not To Lay…

 2 days ago
03.08.22
Exclusives
Close