One of my favorite rapper bars comes from one of my least favorite rapper rappers:

‘The greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th’ – Canibus

Before we move on, Canibus is one of the greatest lyricists of all time. But his flow never matched his song construction, especially after his split from Wyclef Jean… but I digress.

Yesterday was March 9th. It marked the 25th year that’s gone by since the world lost one of the best emcees of all time. The late, great Notorious B.I.G.

If you spent any time scrolling through social media in the last 24 hours then you may have come across a post from another mega-sized rap star from New York, the one and only Fat Joe. Joey Crack has done a marvelous job of rebranding his career into more of a talking head than an artist, though those in the know still respect his pen.

Crack’s dedication post was not only heartfelt, but it also offered a glimpse into one of the most iconic hip-hop collaborations ever. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is the only known rap group to have collaborated with not only Biggie Smalls, but also Tupac and Eazy-E. They’re forever cemented as some of hip-hop’s forefathers and have been credited by a plethora of artists for being among the first to cross-populate the ruggedness of rap with the smoothness of R&B.

Put simply, Bone was one of the world’s first super rap groups. It’s why they were privy to collaborating with the biggest artists in the world.

In his post on IG Fat Joe claims to be the matchmaker that made the Bone and B.I.G. ‘Notororious Thugs’ song possible.

Fun fact. I got a call from BIG and he said Joe I need your boys BONE on a song

Joe claims that B.I.G. called him up and requested Bone to hop on a track. The rest, as they say, is history.

Layzie Bone also took to social media to confirm the details Fat Joe had laid out.

I appreciate you Joey Crack

What do you think Bone’s best rap collab was?

Layzie Bone Comments on Fat Joe’s Bone Thugs/Notorious B.I.G. Story was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com