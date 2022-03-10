- CLE
Home- CLE

Layzie Bone Comments on Fat Joe’s Bone Thugs/Notorious B.I.G. Story

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony In Concert - Fort Lauderdale

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

One of my favorite rapper bars comes from one of my least favorite rapper rappers:

‘The greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th’ – Canibus

Before we move on, Canibus is one of the greatest lyricists of all time. But his flow never matched his song construction, especially after his split from Wyclef Jean… but I digress.

Yesterday was March 9th. It marked the 25th year that’s gone by since the world lost one of the best emcees of all time. The late, great Notorious B.I.G.

If you spent any time scrolling through social media in the last 24 hours then you may have come across a post from another mega-sized rap star from New York, the one and only Fat Joe. Joey Crack has done a marvelous job of rebranding his career into more of a talking head than an artist, though those in the know still respect his pen.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Crack’s dedication post was not only heartfelt, but it also offered a glimpse into one of the most iconic hip-hop collaborations ever. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is the only known rap group to have collaborated with not only Biggie Smalls, but also Tupac and Eazy-E. They’re forever cemented as some of hip-hop’s forefathers and have been credited by a plethora of artists for being among the first to cross-populate the ruggedness of rap with the smoothness of R&B.

Put simply, Bone was one of the world’s first super rap groups. It’s why they were privy to collaborating with the biggest artists in the world.

In his post on IG Fat Joe claims to be the matchmaker that made the Bone and B.I.G. ‘Notororious Thugs’ song possible.

Fun fact. I got a call from BIG and he said Joe I need your boys BONE on a song

Joe claims that B.I.G. called him up and requested Bone to hop on a track. The rest, as they say, is history.

Layzie Bone also took to social media to confirm the details Fat Joe had laid out.

I appreciate you Joey Crack

What do you think Bone’s best rap collab was?

Almost Met At The Crossroads: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Fought On VERZUZ Stage

17 photos Launch gallery

Almost Met At The Crossroads: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Fought On VERZUZ Stage

Continue reading Almost Met At The Crossroads: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Fought On VERZUZ Stage

Almost Met At The Crossroads: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia Fought On VERZUZ Stage

[caption id="attachment_1073402" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty[/caption] VERZUZ just might have to retool things going forward with their live show format after a heated contest between Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia turned suddenly violent. An exchange of words between Bizzy Bone and Juicy J halted the production, but the show did eventually go on. The event took place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif Thursday night (Dec. 2) and was expected to be a night packed with hits between the two veteran Hip-Hop groups. There was also a bit of history of friction between the groups dating back to the 1990s when they first found their footing as underground stalwarts who shared a similar sonic bent, but it never escalated to the degree most saw on Thursday. Bizzy expressed some profanity-laced thoughts towards Juicy J, Gansta Boo, DJ Paul, and Crunchy Black, telling them, “Yo. Before we even get started you ugly motherf*ckers ain’t finna to be mocking me while I’m on motherf*ckin’ stage, like straight the f*ck up.” Juicy J fired back with a quick “suck my d*ck” jab, prompting Bizzy to toss a bottle of water at him. From there, all hell broke loose and there was mayhem on the stage before security staff and their crews split everyone apart while things cooled off. Bizzy eventually returned to the stage to apologize and the show went on as planned, but the damage was done image-wise by the fracas, with some online wondering if the VERZUZ brand needs to approach these events from a different angle. As founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland noted, VERZUZ isn’t a traditional battle born of ill intentions but is a celebration of legends in the game for their musical contributions. Fans also praised Layzie Bone for keeping the peace and remaining calm, and there was a beautiful moment of reconciliation between Bizzy Bone and Juicy J that deserves recognition. If the chatter online is any indication, the final VERZUZ of the year was one of the best in the series. On Twitter, reaction to the VERZUZ battle between Bone Thugs-n-Harmony naturally cropped up and we’ve got those reactions below. https://youtu.be/S2iu8p2kTPU — Photo: Getty

The Latest:

Layzie Bone Comments on Fat Joe’s Bone Thugs/Notorious B.I.G. Story  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama Becoming

Michelle Obama and Chris Paul VOTE LOUD HBCU…

 4 hours ago
03.10.22
Premiere Of Universal's "Almost Christmas" - Arrivals

50 Cents Is Going To Open Up A…

 4 hours ago
03.10.22
Snowfall Season 5, Episode 4

BIG UP’s: It’s Official, Snowfall Is ‘Most Watched…

 1 day ago
03.09.22
Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg Goes All The Way In On…

 1 day ago
03.09.22
Exclusives
Close