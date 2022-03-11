The sexuality of one of our favorite artists from the 90s is a hot topic again. Singer Tevin Campbell released some tweets that to some, confirm what some would say is old news and to others may be a surprise: That he is gay. Twitter user @_taylor305 tweeted “My mom keep telling me Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass and Tevin Campbell were gay” to which Tevin jumped in and said, “Tevin is. ,” using the rainbow flag which is synonyms with the LGBTQ community.
In another tweet, user @juwanthewriter responded to a tweet that looked to be about the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill recently passed in Florida. Tevin responded to the tweet saying “I’ll live.”
While it’s no secret to the rumors of Tevin Campbell’s sexuality, one could say that Tevin is trolling us all and some are falling for it as usual. Others would say let the “Can We Talk” singer live.
Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com