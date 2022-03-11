Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality?

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
R&B Replay Concert Series

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The sexuality of one of our favorite artists from the 90s is a hot topic again. Singer Tevin Campbell released some tweets that to some, confirm what some would say is old news and to others may be a surprise: That he is gay. Twitter user @_taylor305 tweeted “My mom keep telling me Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass and Tevin Campbell were gay” to which Tevin jumped in and said, “Tevin is. 🏳️‍🌈,” using the rainbow flag which is synonyms with the LGBTQ community.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

In another tweet, user @juwanthewriter responded to a tweet that looked to be about the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill recently passed in Florida. Tevin responded to the tweet saying “I’ll live.”

 

Related Stories

While it’s no secret to the rumors of Tevin Campbell’s sexuality, one could say that Tevin is trolling us all and some are falling for it as usual. Others would say let the “Can We Talk” singer live.

Black Twitter Unites To Rebuke Tevin Campbell Slander
16 photos

The Latest:

Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
2022 NBA All-Star Game

Macy Gray Response To Nation Anthem Draggers “Suck…

 3 hours ago
03.11.22

Did Tevin Campbell Confirm His Sexuality?

 4 hours ago
03.11.22
Michelle Obama Becoming

Michelle Obama and Chris Paul VOTE LOUD HBCU…

 1 day ago
03.10.22
Premiere Of Universal's "Almost Christmas" - Arrivals

50 Cents Is Going To Open Up A…

 1 day ago
03.10.22
Exclusives
Close