Car Stolen in East Cleveland With Two Babies Inside

EAST CLEVELAND – A woman in East Cleveland had her car stolen Sunday evening, and at the time, her missing vehicle wasn’t the top priority. Her two children, a two-year-old and an eight-month-old, were in the vehicle when it was taken.

According to the police report, the suspect pulled her out of the vehicle and ran over her foot in the process.

East Cleveland police were about to put out an Amber Alert for the kids, but when they started the order they got word that they were dropped off at a gas station on East 123rd St and St. Clair Ave. They were all reunited later at the hospital.

At the time we have no word on the condition of the victims or the vehicle.

