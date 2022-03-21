According to NBC4i, officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced three additional concerts for the event this summer.
The performers include country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery, R&B group Dru Hill with singer Raheem DeVaughn, and rock band Foreigner.
All concerts for the Ohio State Fair will take place indoors at the Celeste Center.
The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to Aug. 7, with an additional concert announcement coming April 4.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Prayers: WZAK Radio Legend Lynn Tolliver Jr. Has Passed
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Hot Spot: The New ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Cast Revealed! Marlo Hampton Gets A Peach! [WATCH]
- Kyle Rittenhouse's Crying Meme Suggests Tears Were Fake
- Dr. Collier Predicts Another Spike In COVID-19 Cases With New Omicron BA.2 Variant [WATCH]
- Kevin Durant Fined $25,000 For Telling a Fan “Shut The F**k Up” [Video]
- Report: Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60
- The Bijou Star Files: OH Lawd, Mase Explains Diddy Diss Record
- Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup
- Car Stolen in East Cleveland With Two Babies Inside
- Activists's Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears
- Nicole Hamilton Youngest JET Beauty of the Week l The Outlet With Kei-Touch
- HBCU Voting Power: How Young Black Voters Are Creating Change
Three more concerts added to Ohio State Fair lineup was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com